People are booking in at hotels for the air con today as UK hits record temperatures

People in the UK are turning to hotels, churches and supermarkets during the heatwave.

Hotel bookings have surged this week, with guests booking in just to enjoy air conditioning.

The Met Office recently issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, urging people to stay inside as much as possible.

But with temperatures set to reach 40C in some parts of the country, people are now booking cheap hotels such as Premier Inn and Travelodge so they can sleep with air con.

One person admitted on Twitter: “About 10 mins away from booking a hotel so I can sleep with air con.”

Another wrote: “Booking into the Premier Inn as we speak for a few days of air con.”

“Anyone in London want to go halves on a hotel with aircon Mon and Tues night?!,” someone else asked.

While a fourth person said: "We are looking at setting records here in the UK this week. Likely 40°C (104°F). Almost no one has air conditioning and our infrastructure is not designed for this heat. I've found a hotel with air con to get me through this. Many can't afford that. People and pets will die."

A spokesman for Premier Inn added: “There is high demand for all our rooms at the moment.”

The booking website, Hotels.com, is even offering its followers the chance to win a one-night stay with air con.

This comes as the Government issued 11 new guidelines as a ‘national emergency’ is officially declared.

The Government’s Level 4 alert says the heat could have impacts on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses.

