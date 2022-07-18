People are booking in at hotels for the air con today as UK hits record temperatures

18 July 2022, 10:06

Brits are turning to hotels, churches and supermarkets as the country hits 40C today.

People in the UK are turning to hotels, churches and supermarkets during the heatwave.

Hotel bookings have surged this week, with guests booking in just to enjoy air conditioning.

The Met Office recently issued a red weather warning for extreme heat, urging people to stay inside as much as possible.

But with temperatures set to reach 40C in some parts of the country, people are now booking cheap hotels such as Premier Inn and Travelodge so they can sleep with air con.

People are booking into Premier Inn's this week
People are booking into Premier Inn's this week. Picture: Alamy

One person admitted on Twitter: “About 10 mins away from booking a hotel so I can sleep with air con.”

Another wrote: “Booking into the Premier Inn as we speak for a few days of air con.”

“Anyone in London want to go halves on a hotel with aircon Mon and Tues night?!,” someone else asked.

While a fourth person said: "We are looking at setting records here in the UK this week. Likely 40°C (104°F). Almost no one has air conditioning and our infrastructure is not designed for this heat. I've found a hotel with air con to get me through this. Many can't afford that. People and pets will die."

A spokesman for Premier Inn added: “There is high demand for all our rooms at the moment.”

People are seeking relief from the heat
People are seeking relief from the heat. Picture: Getty Images

The booking website, Hotels.com, is even offering its followers the chance to win a one-night stay with air con.

This comes as the Government issued 11 new guidelines as a ‘national emergency’ is officially declared.

The Government’s Level 4 alert says the heat could have impacts on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses.

Official Government guidelines for staying safe in hot weather:

  • Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
  • Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
  • Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
  • Check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly
  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest
  • Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
  • Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day
  • Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
  • Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down
  • Check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Stokes: England's World Cup hero to retire from one-day internationals

UK & World

More than 40,000 BT workers to begin strike action at the end of July, union says

UK & World

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to retire from one-day internationals after South Africa game

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A man has complained about his neighbours

‘My neighbours own five cars and keep parking in front of my house’

Lifestyle

A man has asked the internet for advice after his girlfriend refused to pay £300 to stay in his family holiday home (stock images)

'My boyfriend invited me to his family's holiday home - but expects me to pay £300'

Lifestyle

Georgia Bell introduced her baby to Gogglebox costar Abbie

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell introduces newborn baby son to co-star Abbie

Gogglebox

Should there be a maximum temperature in the workplace?

Calls for Brits to be sent home if workplaces exceed 25°C

Weather

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

TV & Movies

This is a game changer for people who struggle to sleep in the heat

You can now buy a cooling mat for your pillow to help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend Michael after one year together

Celebrities

Emma and Matt Willis are starring on Celebrity Gogglebox

Inside Celebrity Gogglebox stars Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m family home

Celebrities

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

TV & Movies

Lee decided to take things into his own hands after his bosses told him he could not wear shorts to work amid the heatwave

Binman wears high-vis kilt to work after bosses ban shorts

Lifestyle

Denise Welch has revealed her real name is Jacqueline

Denise Welch shocks Loose Women co-stars after revealing real name

Celebrities

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer

Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

Celebrities

Six Love Island stars could be dumped

Love Island fans ‘work out’ which stars leave the villa tonight

TV & Movies

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter

Lifestyle

Expired suncream may not protect you against UV rays

The important symbol you need to look for on your suncream bottle

Weather