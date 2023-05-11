Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'children to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s coronation

11 May 2023, 14:25

Amanda Holden takes the bus into work ahead of the King's coronation

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A royal biographer has claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation.

The coronation last weekend was one of the most historic moments in British history, with King Charles crowned alongside Queen Camilla.

But while all eyes were on the new monarch, some royal fans noticed future Prince William and Princess Kate were a little late for the ceremony.

Now, a biographer has claimed their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were responsible for the family's delayed arrival.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, only a few hiccups occurred on the day and the Princess and Princess of Wales' children were "to blame" for the minor delay.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were part of the coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were part of the coronation. Picture: Getty Images

He added: “The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly.”

This may explain why the King and Queen entered the church before William and Kate, with Buckingham Palace previously releasing the Order of Service ahead of the coronation.

This confirmed the Wales family was supposed to arrive before Charles and Camilla and appear in the procession ahead of the monarch.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with their parents at the King's coronation
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with their parents at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty

The Order of Service read: “Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.”

Due to the family’s late arrival, the procession had to be reorganised, with William and Kate following the King and Queen rather than entering ahead of them.

Lip readers noticed King Charles getting very impatient when he complained that 'we can never be on time' while waiting in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach ahead of his Coronation.

The monarch was caught on camera speaking to Queen Camilla after they arrived five minutes early at Westminster Abbey and ended up waiting outside.

Prince George was a Page of Honour at the King's coronation
Prince George was a Page of Honour at the King's coronation. Picture: Getty

This comes after it was reported Prince George made King Charles change a royal tradition on the big day.

The nine-year-old was made a Page of Honour at the Coronation, who’s job is to hold the King and Queen's robes as they travel through Westminster Abbey.

In history, the Pages of Honour wear a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and lace jabot.

They're also usually required to wear white breeches and white stockings. This was the part of the ensemble, however Prince George was reportedly not keen on this part.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal "wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school".

