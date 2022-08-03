Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

3 August 2022, 13:59

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year
Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Your iPhone passwords will be replaced with Passkeys, which will allow you to login using only Face ID and Touch ID.

Apple are scrapping passwords across iPhones after developing new software which will keep private information more secure.

Soon, passwords will be a thing of the past for iPhone users and will instead be replaced with Passkeys.

Passkeys will allow iPhone users to sign in using Face ID and Touch ID instead of a physical written password which can easily be guessed, leaked or hacked.

This new software will be rolled out with the latest Apple update, iOS 16, which is reported to be arriving in only four weeks time.

Apple will be replacing passwords with PassKeys, which will require a Face ID and Touch ID to login
Apple will be replacing passwords with PassKeys, which will require a Face ID and Touch ID to login. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, iOS 16 is set to go live in September.

These password changes were announced back in June 2022 at Apple's WWDC event.

Passkeys will be stored on your devices, and you can sync them across multiple devices using Apple's iCloud Keychain.

No one, including Apple, will be able to read your Passkeys.

These password changes were announced back in June 2022 at Apple's WWDC event
These password changes were announced back in June 2022 at Apple's WWDC event. Picture: Getty

What other updates are expected with iOS 16?

  • Customisable lock screens with different layouts, fonts, colours, interactivity and animations to choose from
  • Notifications will show up on the lock screen from the bottom of the display
  • Ability to edit and un-send messages on the Messages App
  • Updates across Apple Maps including multi-step trips
  • New features to make is easier for people with disabilities to 'navigate, connect and get the most out of Apple products'
  • Introduction of Apple Pay Later, allowing people to spread out purchases made on Apple Pay

Mother makes 'desperate' public plea to help find missing Owami Davies - as police release CCTV images

UK & World

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour

Archie Battersbee's family lose new bid to delay withdrawing life support - as European court 'will not interfere' with UK decisions

UK & World

