UK Weather: When is the September heatwave?

1 September 2023, 16:33

The warm weather is set to hit the UK next week
The warm weather is set to hit the UK next week. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The beginning of September is set to be a warm one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a cloudy August, the UK is finally set for some hot weather as temperatures are predicted to reach 27C next week.

Storm Betty and Storm Antoni brought heavy rain and wind to the country this summer, with July being the wettest on record for Northern Ireland.

However September seems to be more pleasant weather-wise, with Lisbon only expected to reach highs of 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office's Stephen Dixon said: "As we head through the weekend into early next week, temperatures are trending upwards, especially in the south."

The warmest weather is set to be in the south
The warmest weather is set to be in the south. Picture: Getty

He continued: "By the middle of next week, we could see temperatures reaching the mid-20s Celsius in the south east – or even a little higher, perhaps 26 – 27C – and sunny skies with high pressure influencing our weather and spreading across the UK."

According to the Met Office, the hot weather is due in part to Hurricane Franklin bringing high pressure to the UK.

The Met Office have also revealed their predictions for the rest of September.

They say: "Into the second half of September the mostly settled pattern is likely to continue, although southern areas are likely to remain at risk of occasional showers and thunderstorms.

"With time, high pressure may reorientate further to the north or northeast, increasing the likelihood of an easterly flow, that, coupled with lower pressure to the south or southwest of the UK, could bring above-average rainfall to eastern areas. Meanwhile, western regions may end up being somewhat drier than normal.

"It may feel fairly warm for late September, with temperatures overall likely to be slightly higher than average."

Temperatures are set to reach 27C
Temperatures are set to reach 27C. Picture: Getty

Despite the stormy conditions in the UK, the rest of Europe has been experiencing a heatwave that has left many countries with wildfires.

Popular holiday spot Tenerife saw fires spread across the island, with Portugal also experiencing wildfires and having to evacuate thousands of residents.

