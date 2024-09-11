Exact date African plume set to roast UK as weather maps turn dark red

11 September 2024, 11:57

Warmer weather could appear in September
Warmer weather could appear in September. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

While we wait for a September heatwave to arrive, there are reports an African plume could bring warmer temperatures in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

September is set to heat up as an African plume is reportedly on its way according to new weather maps.

Following rumours of an Iberian wave hitting the UK in the coming weeks, we could see some above average temperatures for this time of year, according to the Met Office. Netweather have also suggested that temperatures could increase as the month continues.

Exacta weather's James Madden has also predicted a temperature rise in the coming days, stating: "Some potentially unsettled and thundery weather may also creep in temporarily during later next week and prior to the next heat surge."

He continued: "Temperature rises are forecasted across a 248-mile stretch from London to Newcastle on September 17, hinting at the onset of a warmer and possibly more stable climate phase."

An African plume is making its way towards the UK
An African plume is making its way towards the UK. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office long-range forecast for the 16th of September to the 25th of September reads: "The chance of some cloud and patchy rain or showers at first, more especially in central and/or northwestern areas, but by the middle of next week onwards high pressure is likely to become increasingly influential over the UK.

"This will likely lead to largely fine conditions for many areas, with the greatest chance of cloud and rain being across the far west and more especially northwest, and perhaps a few showers occasionally in the far southeast.

"Temperatures during this period are likely to be on the warmer side of average overall, but with settled conditions warm days could be offset by some chilly nights.

"Towards the end of this period there is a signal that the more settled conditions may cease."

Warmer weather is expected later this month
Warmer weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

As the month continues as we enter October, the Met Office predict: "The transition to more unsettled / changeable conditions (as per typical Autumn climatology) is likely to continue into this period.

"There are weak signals that the track of Atlantic low pressure systems may sit further south than is typical in the early Autumn, and lead to an increased chance of some impacts from rain and wind across the UK.

"Temperatures are signalled to remain either close to or slightly above average."

