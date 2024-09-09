Exact date scorching Iberian wave hits the UK as temperatures set to soar

9 September 2024, 11:43

Warm weather could be on its way to the UK
Warm weather could be on its way to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following rumours of a September heatwave, warm weather may be heading to the UK very soon...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are predicted to soar later this month as an Iberian wave is set to make its way to the UK this September.

Whilst we've seen some heat in recent weeks, many of us have been waiting for the last of the summer sun to arrive before we enter autumn.

Now it looks like we could see some sizzling weather before the end of September, as a high pressure system is making its way from Spain and Portugal to our shores. According to WXCharts, the sizzling heat is due to arrive on the 21st and 22nd of September, with the balmy temperatures are expected to stay until the 24th.

Parts of southeast and central England could see temperatures in the 20Cs, however things will be chillier in northern England and northern Scotland.

An Iberian heatwave could bring high temperatures to the UK
An Iberian heatwave could bring high temperatures to the UK. Picture: WX Charts

This comes after further maps from WXCharts predicted an 'Artic blast' may be on its way, with freezing temperatures expected from the 13th of September.

Areas around Edinburgh, Wick, Aberdeen, Inverness, and Newcastle could see 0C, as temperatures continue to dip throughout the country.

The warmest weather will be in the southeast of England
The warmest weather will be in the southeast of England. Picture: WXCHARTS

However it looks like the weather will heat up as the month continues, with The Met Office long-range forecast for the 13th of September until the 22nd of September stating: "Many areas will be dry at first under a ridge of high pressure, although an increasing chance of cloud, rain and strengthening winds in at least northwestern areas by and during the weekend, with the best of any lengthy drier and brighter spells in southern and eastern parts."

They continue: "After a cool start to the period, temperatures will recover during the weekend as a westerly flow becomes established. While confidence is low, by the middle of next week there are signs that high pressure may become increasingly influential on the weather across the UK, and potentially becoming rather warm in places.

"That said, some rain or showers are still possible, more especially in the south and/or far northwest."

The weather may warm up in the coming weeks
The weather may warm up in the coming weeks. Picture: Alamy

Towards the end of the month we could still see some pleasant temperatures, with the Met Office predicting: "The focus for wetter weather overall is more likely to return to north and especially northwestern areas, whilst southern and eastern areas have a greater chance of being drier relative to earlier in the month.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, though with greater potential for brief spells of warm weather in the south."

