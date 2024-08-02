Brits brace for scorching two week heatwave as 'heat dome' brings highs of 32C

A 'heat dome' could bring temperatures of over 30C next week. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is the next heatwave? Exact date 32C temperatures are set to reach the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A 'heat dome' is set to hit the UK next week, bringing sizzling temperatures of 32C as we get ready to experience yet another heatwave.

Following a relatively chilly start to summer 2024, August didn't get off to the best of starts with a dramatic thunderstorm. However the rest of the month is set to see high temperatures throughout, as the warmer weather spreads across the country.

According to Exacta Weather, Brits could see a 'heat surge' in the coming weeks which could result in temperatures skyrocketing to over 30C.

Similarly, WX Charts are reporting that south-eastern parts of England may experience temperatures of 32C in mid-August.

We could see a 'heat surge' in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

When is the next heatwave?

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden has stated that the UK could see scorching temperatures from Saturday the 10th of August until at least Thursday the 15th of August.

He revealed: "In terms of the highest temperatures during these heat surges during late July and August, we could easily see top temperatures in the mid to high 30Cs across the southern half of the country, with temperatures close to or hitting 30C elsewhere still to come throughout this summer during the most extreme heat and high pressure rises across our shores."

It's set to heat up next week. Picture: Getty

Advanced weather modelling maps from WX Charts also show that for the 15th of August, parts of south-east England could see highs of 30C, while other southern areas may see temperatures in the 20Cs.

Their forecast for the 17th of August show temperatures topping 32C in the south-east, while other southern and eastern regions, as well as parts of Wales, will see mid to high 20Cs.

There could be high temperatures next week for parts of the UK. Picture: Met Desk

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday the 6th of August to Thursday the 15th of August reads: "Much of this period looks likely to be changeable with UK's weather characterised by a broadly westerly type, which means weather mostly of an Atlantic origin.

"Within this, low pressure is perhaps more likely to be situated further to the north, bringing more frequent bouts of rain, showers and perhaps windier weather at times. Conversely, areas further to the south are more likely to see ridges of higher pressure, bringing more in the way of fine, settled weather, though still with the potential for some wetter, thundery or more generally unsettled interludes.

"As a result of this, some warm weather or perhaps even short-lived hot spells are likely in the south at times, but overall temperatures are likely to be nearer normal in the north."

There is a chance of warmer weather in the south. Picture: Alamy

Their prediction for the rest of August states: "No single weather type is expected to dominate through this period. Periods of dry, settled weather will probably alternate with some wetter, cloudier interludes at times.

"The wettest conditions will likely be in the northwest, with the southeast tending to be driest. Through the period as a whole, warmer than average conditions are most likely, perhaps with some hot spells in the southeast, but occasional cooler periods are also possible, especially in the northwest."