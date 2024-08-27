Exact date UK weather maps turn deep red with highs of 33C forecast

Highs of 33C could be seen in September. Picture: Ventusky/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Things are set to heat up in the next few weeks, with temperatures expected to reach over 30C.

New weather maps have revealed when the UK is set to experience 30C heat, after some disappointing bank holiday weather.

With rain and thunder battering the country in recent weeks, we've been counting down the days until a heatwave to reaches our shores again.

Now it looks like we could see highs of over 30C in the coming days, as Ventusky weather maps are forecasting highs of 33C in Essex on Thursday the 5th of September.

This comes after WXCharts predicted highs of 27C on Sunday the 8th of September in the southeast, while Scotland and north Wales will see temperatures in their low-20Cs.

The UK is set to sizzle in the coming weeks. Picture: Ventusky

The Met Office long-range forecast for the 31st of August to the 9th of September states: "High pressure will tend to be located either over or close to the UK through much of this period, leading to a more widely settled period of weather.

"That said, weak frontal systems could still provide some cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain at times, this most likely in northwestern areas, although any amounts of rain away from the far northwest will be typically small. The best of the drier and brighter conditions, at least initially, will be in more southern and eastern parts.

"A trend towards very warm or fairly hot conditions, especially in southern areas around the turn of the month, with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms as a result. Towards the second week of September a trend to more average temperatures is probable."

September is set to heat up . Picture: Alamy

According to the Express, Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden has predicted that the weather will start to heat up towards the end of August.

He stated: "This will initially see temperatures climbing and ranging into the mid to high-20Cs, at the very least quite widely to begin with.

"However, the expected heat surges are now highly likely to be significant throughout late August and well into September, and there is no reason as to why we couldn't see further extreme temperatures in at least the low to mid-30Cs during these developments."

London will see the majority of the heat. Picture: Getty

However as we move into autumn, it looks like the weather is set to take a turn, with the Met Office forecast from Tuesday the 10th of September to Tuesday the 24th of September predicting: "Moving through the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases.

"Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods. By this period it is expected temperatures will have returned to nearer average, perhaps slightly cooler than average in the north or northwest at times."