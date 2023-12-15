Where is Princess Diana buried? Resting place revealed

15 December 2023, 13:44

Where is Princess Diana buried? Resting place revealed
Where is Princess Diana buried? Resting place revealed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Where is Princess Diana's burial site and can you visit? Here are all the answers.

With The Crown coming to an end after six series, we have seen the show tackle some of the most challenging moments of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

One of the most difficult parts of Her Majesty's life has to be the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Known as the 'People's Princess', Diana touched the lives of many and her death left a huge hole in the royal landscape.

Diana's adult life has been chronicled in The Crown, with depictions of her death and funeral being shown on the series. This has left many fans wondering where Princess Diana's grave site is and if it is possible to view her final resting place.

Where is Princess Diana buried and can you visit her grave? Here is everything you need to know.

Princess Diana passed away in 1997
Princess Diana passed away in 1997. Picture: Getty

Where is Princess Diana buried?

Princess Diana is buried on an island known as 'The Oval' within the grounds of Althorp Park, a home owned by the Spencer family.

The much-loved royal was originally meant to be buried in the Spencer family vault at a local church near Great Brington. However there was concern that this could cause a public safety issue, as it was expected that scores of people would want to visit the site.

It was then decided that Diana would be buried in Althorp Park to allow for privacy.

Princess Diana is buried in the grounds of Althorp Park
Princess Diana is buried in the grounds of Althorp Park. Picture: Alamy

Can you visit Princess Diana's grave?

The public cannot visit Princess Diana's grave.

The location of her grave site was chosen as it would allow Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to visit their mother's final resting place without the worry of other people being there.

