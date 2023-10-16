The Crown: When is the next series, who is in the cast and when is it set? Here is everything you need to know

16 October 2023, 15:52

The Crown is set to return later this year
The Crown is set to return later this year. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

When does The Crown series six start, who are the cast and when is the show set? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After bursting onto our screens back in 2016, The Crown has become a household favourite across the world.

We've seen Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, and with the final series upon us we have one last time to enjoy the show.

The sixth season will see the introduction of new characters as well as tackling some of the late monarch's most important moments, which are sure to transport us all back in time.

When does The Crown return, who is in the show and when is it set? Here is everything you need to know.

Netflix have released a teaser trailer for The Crown series six
Netflix have released a teaser trailer for The Crown series six. Picture: Netflix

When does The Crown return?

The first four episodes of The Crown will be released on Netflix on 14th November, with a further six episodes being aded on 10th December.

This is the first time The Crown has been split into two sections, as previous series' have seen all episodes released at the same time.

Watch The Crown teaser trailer here:

The Crown final season trailer

Who is in The Crown?

Series six of the crown will see the introduction of new members of the Royal Family to the show.

Fans are set to see Kate Middleton be welcomed into the show as well as former Prime Minister Tony Blair, played by Bertie Carvel.

Actress Imelda Staunton will be back as Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce return to The Crown
Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce return to The Crown. Picture: Netflix

When is The Crown series six set?

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to be set between 1997-2005.

The show will tackle the death of Princess Diana as well as the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Viewers will also get to see the blossoming romance between a young Prince William and Kate Middleton, while also getting a glimpse into Tony Blair's premiership.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad set to return for second series following show success

My Mum Your Dad will return for second series in 2024

Shona revealed she had found her "happy ending" – but not with Brad.

Married At First Sight's Shona reveals she has 'found love' following split from Brad

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

Porscha made the explosive claims during the Reality with Will show.

Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

Trending on Heart

A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future.

Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit

Mum-of-22 Sue shares her Christmas gift ideas with fans.

Sue Radford starts Christmas shopping spree for 22 kids and reveals list of pricey gifts

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal
My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Take That announce brand new podcast This Life, available to listen to on Global Player

Take That podcast: How to listen to Gary, Mark and Howard's new podcast This Life

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Brad Skelly told fans he was "really trying to make it work".

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly claims he 'was never in love' with Shona Manderson

MAFS bride Porscha claimed Ella 'kissed everyone' during Instagram rant.

Married At First Sight's Porscha claims Ella 'kissed everyone' in steamy spin the bottle game
The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Phillip Schofield has been lying low since his affair was exposed.

Where is Phillip Schofield now? What happened to the ex-This Morning star?

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career.

Holly Willoughby net worth 2023: How much is the This Morning presenter worth?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show