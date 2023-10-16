The Crown: When is the next series, who is in the cast and when is it set? Here is everything you need to know

The Crown is set to return later this year. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

When does The Crown series six start, who are the cast and when is the show set? Here's everything you need to know.

After bursting onto our screens back in 2016, The Crown has become a household favourite across the world.

We've seen Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II, and with the final series upon us we have one last time to enjoy the show.

The sixth season will see the introduction of new characters as well as tackling some of the late monarch's most important moments, which are sure to transport us all back in time.

Netflix have released a teaser trailer for The Crown series six. Picture: Netflix

When does The Crown return?

The first four episodes of The Crown will be released on Netflix on 14th November, with a further six episodes being aded on 10th December.

This is the first time The Crown has been split into two sections, as previous series' have seen all episodes released at the same time.

Watch The Crown teaser trailer here:

The Crown final season trailer

Who is in The Crown?

Series six of the crown will see the introduction of new members of the Royal Family to the show.

Fans are set to see Kate Middleton be welcomed into the show as well as former Prime Minister Tony Blair, played by Bertie Carvel.

Actress Imelda Staunton will be back as Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip.

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce return to The Crown. Picture: Netflix

When is The Crown series six set?

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to be set between 1997-2005.

The show will tackle the death of Princess Diana as well as the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Viewers will also get to see the blossoming romance between a young Prince William and Kate Middleton, while also getting a glimpse into Tony Blair's premiership.

