Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

12 July 2023, 16:00

Ashley Cain opens up about grieving for daughter Azaylia

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Heart's No Filter: Ashley Cain on grief, making his daughter proud, and his brand new book.

Ashley Cain has opened up about his incredible daughter Azaylia, who passed away in April 2021 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

The reality star welcomed Azaylia with his ex Safiyya Vorajee in August 2020 and she was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer just two months later.

And in a brand new episode of Heart’s No Filter, Ashley said he thinks about her ‘beautiful smile’ every single day.

Azaylia tragically died at just eight-months-old
Azaylia tragically died at just eight-months-old. Picture: Instagram

“I think about her beautiful smile, I think about her waking up and dancing with her for hours,” he told us.

“I think about how strong she was, during such a tough battle, I think about how brave she was every time she had to face another procedure or surgery.”

He went on: “I think that no matter what she went through she made everyone around her so happy, and I guess the reason I'm trying to be better is because I’m trying to be a little bit like her, because I'll never be able to be as great as she was.”

Azaylia heartbreakingly spent most of her life in hospital, undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy and stem cell treatment.

Despite efforts from around the world and a treatment in Singapore, she tragically died at just eight months old.

He has now written a memoir about his 'journey to find strength and meaning following his loss' called Strong: Life, Loss and Eternal Love for My Daughter.

Ashley describes how this is part of his mission to make sure everyone knows his daughter’s name, while also raising money for The Azaylia Foundation.

The charity was co-founded by Ashley and Safiyya in August 2021 and is helping fight childhood cancer.

“After losing my daughter I said I wanted everyone in this world to know her name,” he said.

“Everything I do is difficult, everything I do now hurts and is relentless and is tiring but it's necessary in this mission in continuing my daughter’s legacy.

Ashley Cain lost his daughter Azaylia in 2021
Ashley Cain lost his daughter Azaylia in 2021. Picture: Instagram

“In creating a brighter future for children fighting cancer and in helping people with mental health believe there is strength at the other end of struggle.”

While each day is a struggle for Ashley and his family, he is grateful to be in the public eye so he can constantly be reminded of his amazing daughter.

“One thing that people always ask me is ‘is it tough being in the public eye because everyone is always talking about it?’," he said.

“It’s one of the best things that’s ever happened, because now on a day to day basis I walk down the street and someone will come up to me and say ‘can I give you a hug?’

“It’s amazing to know that my daughter’s name and legacy is being kept alive by so many people in this world.”

