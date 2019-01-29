Bobby Norris: A before and after look at the TOWIE star's transformation

Bobby Norris has transformed since he first appeared on TOWIE in 2012. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex star has transformed his appearance lately - here's a look at his transformation timeline.

Bobby Norris debuted a brand new beard at the National Television Awards 2019 after undergoing a facial hair transplant.

But since then speculation about plastic surgery has been rife and the 32-year-old TOWIE star took to Instagram to clear up claims that he has had surgeries including a chin reduction and a facelift.

Read more: Trolls compare Bobby Norris to The Human Ken Doll after beard transplant

He said: "I've seen a lot of stuff online and on social media written and commented about me. For example I've had a facelift done and I've had a chin reduction which is all news to me!

"I do suffer with quite bad anxiety and my confidence is often quite low and when you read what people say about you sometimes, theres no wonder why people feel like that."

Here's a look at Bobby's transformation over the years and everything he has confirmed to have had done in his own words...

Beard transplant

Bobby debuted his brand new beard on the red carpet at the NTAs.

The procedure cost £9,000 and involved having 2,000 follicles taken from the nape of his neck and grafted onto his chin, cheeks and moustache area at a clinic in Liverpool.

He apparently helped his surgeon design the hairline himself. He told The Sun: "I’ve had a little cheeky beard transplant done about a week ago.

"I am really excited and feeling more confident already and looking forward to getting into the new series of TOWIE."

Nose job

Bobby has previously spoken out about claims that he has had 'a lot' of plastic surgery to his face when in fact his septorhinoplasty (nose job) was to correct a breathing problem.

In a video posted on Instagram when the rumours were circulating Bobby addressed them directly and said: "I can assure you categorically all I've had is one septorhinoplasty on my nose.

"I've had no other surgeries, I'm just a little bit swollen. Sorry to disappoint guys but just the one surgery and I love it!"

Bobby underwent the surgery back in 2017 in Turkey.

Liposuction

In September 2018 in a video posted on his YouTube account, Bobby spoke candidly about the fact that he'd had liposuction a few weeks earlier.

He said: "A few weeks ago I had Lipo and it's honestly made me feel so much more confident in my own skin, in my own mind. It's something I wish I'd done sooner"