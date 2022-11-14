A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer diagnosis

14 November 2022, 10:33

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer
A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he 'doesn't know how long he has left' to live.

A Place in The Sun star Jonnie Irwin has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The dad-of-three, who also presents BBC ’s Escape To The Country, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, when he was told he had just months to live.

While he has kept the diagnosis private over the past two years, he said it has now spread to his brain and he ‘doesn’t know how long he has left’.

48-year-old Jonne said he is making as many memories as possible with wife Jessica Holmes and their three sons - Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes
Jonnie Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes. Picture: Instagram

He told Hello! magazine: "I owe that to Jess and our boys.

"Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."

Jonnie added he’s trying to ‘stay positive’, adding: "I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

The TV star said he wanted to share his story to inspire others suffering with "life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day".

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin and his son on a bike
A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin and his son on a bike. Picture: Instagram

Jonnie's friends and followers have been quick to send their messages of support after he shared his heartbreaking story.

Escape the Country's Nicki Chapman said: "Love you guys so much."

Someone else wrote: "Life is so cruel, to the nicest of people. I send you all our love to you and your family. xx"

A third person said: "Sending you and your beautiful family so much love and strength. Thank you for sharing your news, I’m sure that many people who are in a similar situation will draw strength and inspiration from you. We are all with you Jonnie."

While a fourth added: "Jonnie I am so so sorry to hear your news, I have followed your adventures with pointy man (rex ) on Instagram and then with the twins, but obviously on tv as well.”

