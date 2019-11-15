Actress Sarah Parish agrees she looks like I'm A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner

15 November 2019, 09:17

Sarah (right) agreed with a hilarious Tweet of her side-by-side with Caitlyn (left)
Sarah (right) agreed with a hilarious Tweet of her side-by-side with Caitlyn (left). Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

A fan Tweeted a picture of both Caitlyn and Sarah side by side and she agreed they looked similar.

Sarah Parish has agreed with a fan who suggested she looked just like American A-Lister Caitlyn Jenner.

The actress, 51, is known for her work in television including Doctor Who and Merlin and she quote retweeted the claim to her 34,000 fans on Twitter.

READ MORE: Who is Caitlyn Jenner, how old is she and when did she transition?

A fans shared the images on Twitter along with a funny caption
A fans shared the images on Twitter along with a funny caption. Picture: Twitter

Caitlyn is most famously known for being the biological father of the two youngest daughters in the Kardashian clan, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Formerly known as Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn, 70, is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete from New York, and will be starring on this season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

A Twitter user named 'DancingqueenTzu' shared a post saying "Sarah Parish looks just like Caitlyn Jenner!!!!!" and Sarah replied with "Christ! I do!!"

Caitlyn looks absolutely stunning for her age
Caitlyn looks absolutely stunning for her age. Picture: PA
Do you see a resemblance between Caitlyn and Sarah?
Do you see a resemblance between Caitlyn and Sarah? Picture: PA

However, some didn't agree, with one follower named Gerard replying: "Sorry! Sarah Parish is a beautiful actress with a great screen presence."

Another said: "OMG! NO! Oh no you don’t."

What do you think? Are they twins?

