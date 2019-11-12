Who is Caitlyn Jenner? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's age, family and transition story revealed

12 November 2019, 11:52 | Updated: 12 November 2019, 12:09

Caitlyn underwent underwent gender-reassignment surgery in 2017.
The former Olympian turned TV personality is best known for starring in hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly snagged a whopping £500,000 to head Down Under for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity.

The reality star, who famously came out as a trans woman in 2015, has been described as this year's star signing thanks to her high profile.

As she prepares to enter the jungle, we reveal everything there is to know about Caitlyn, from her A-list family to her transition story.

Olympian and TV personality Caitlyn Jenner is heading into the jungle.
Who is Caitlyn Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner is an Olympic gold medallist and TV personality.

She was born William Bruce Jenner on 28th October, 1949, in Mount Kisco, New York.

The 70-year-old, formerly known as Bruce, won the Men's Decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Jenner's gold medal thrust the athlete into the spotlight, carving out a glittering career for the American as a sports celebrity.

Following a great amount of success, the multi-sport champion went on to become a huge name in reality TV.

Jenner famously appeared in the hit E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians – first as a man, then as a trans woman – alongside Kris Jenner, children Kendall and Kylie, and step-children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

The trans campaigner has six biological children in total – Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner, Brody and Brandon Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson, and Cassandra Marino and Burt Jenner with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover.

When did Caitlyn Jenner transition?

In April 2015, the telly star told the world she identified as a transgender woman during an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Later that summer, she revealed her new identity on the cover of Vanity Fair with an Annie Leibovitz portrait of herself in a corset, next to the headline 'Call Me Caitlyn'.

At the time, she tweeted: "I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me."

Less than two years later, in January 2017, she underwent gender-reassignment surgery and now campaigns for trans rights across the globe.

Has Caitlyn Jenner done I’m A Celebrity before?

Caitlyn signed up for the US version of I’m A Celebrity in 2003 and took on the challenge as Bruce.

The trans star managed to tough it out all the way to fourth place, but lost out to John Melendez, Melissa Rivers and Cris Judd.

What has Caitlyn Jenner said about going into the jungle?

Caitlyn said she was to "be there for everyone in the camp and help with chores".

The trans rights campaigner says she'll miss her friends and family most, as well as her luxury Malibu house.

She also admitted she wished Kanye West could join her in the jungle, saying: "He is a good friend of mine and he’s good to have an intelligent and interesting conversation with."

