Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

3 November 2021, 08:13 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 08:15
Adele will perform tracks from her new album 30 including Easy On Me to an audience of family, friends and heroes.
Adele, 33, is set to perform in a one-off TV special this month as she returns to stage after six years.
The Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You and Hello hitmaker will take to the stage at the iconic London Palladium for the special, airing on ITV in a matter of weeks.
The show, named An Audience With Adele, will see the star perform her latest hit Easy On Me, as well as other tracks from her new album, 30, set to be released on November 19.
The mum-of-one will also be performing a collection of her older classic hits.
In a statement from ITV, they explain that the audience will be make up of "family, friends, fans, own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more."
An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21, and will be available on the ITV Hub.
This announcement comes just hours after Adele announced the track list for her fourth studio album, with one track called I Drink Wine already a hit with fans – even though they haven't heard it.
The full track list is as follows:
Strangers By Nature
Easy On Me
My Little Love
Cry Your Heart Out
Oh My God
Can I Get It
I Drink Wine
All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
Woman Like Me
Hold On
To Be Loved
Love Is A Game
Bonus tracks:
Wild Wild West
Can't Be Together
Easy On Me (With Chris Stapleton)
The new album will be Adele's fourth album titled with the age she was when she wrote it.
In 2008, Adele released her debut album, 19, followed by 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015.