Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

Adele will perform old and new tracks in the one-off special. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele will perform tracks from her new album 30 including Easy On Me to an audience of family, friends and heroes.

Adele, 33, is set to perform in a one-off TV special this month as she returns to stage after six years.

The Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You and Hello hitmaker will take to the stage at the iconic London Palladium for the special, airing on ITV in a matter of weeks.

The show, named An Audience With Adele, will see the star perform her latest hit Easy On Me, as well as other tracks from her new album, 30, set to be released on November 19.

The mum-of-one will also be performing a collection of her older classic hits.

In a statement from ITV, they explain that the audience will be make up of "family, friends, fans, own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more."

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21, and will be available on the ITV Hub.

Adele will perform to an audience of her family, friends and personal heroes. Picture: Getty

This announcement comes just hours after Adele announced the track list for her fourth studio album, with one track called I Drink Wine already a hit with fans – even though they haven't heard it.

The full track list is as follows:

Strangers By Nature

Easy On Me

My Little Love

Cry Your Heart Out

Oh My God

Can I Get It

I Drink Wine

All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

Woman Like Me

Hold On

To Be Loved

Love Is A Game

Bonus tracks:

Wild Wild West

Can't Be Together

Easy On Me (With Chris Stapleton)

The new album will be Adele's fourth album titled with the age she was when she wrote it.

In 2008, Adele released her debut album, 19, followed by 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015.

Watch now: