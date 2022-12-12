Emotional Adele breaks down in tears as she helps fan celebrate ‘divorce party’

Adele broke down in tears at her first Vegas show. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

During a recent performance, Adele burst into tears on stage when she spoke to the audience about friendship.

Adele broke down in tears this weekend as she continued her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old was chatting to someone in the audience who was celebrating a ‘divorce party’ with 13 of her friends after a split.

Adele - who split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2020 - told her: “I know all about broken hearts.”

She went on to say: “I got a bit emotional earlier, now I’m really crying. I have tears running down my cheeks.”

Opening up about friendship, she continued: “You bringing all your friends is so moving to me. Relationships falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult – it’s really traumatic.

“Keep your friends close to you – they are better than any man, they are better than any woman.”

In April 2019, representatives for Adele announced that she and Simon were going their separate ways and would continue to co-parent their son Angelo.

Her reps said at the time: "Adele and her partner have separated.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.

Adele performing at her residency in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty Images

Adele has kept her divorce private, but she did open up about it at another show recently, admitting she had to have lots of therapy.

“I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she told the crowd.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”

She continued: “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.

“But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

Adele and her ex-husband Simon filed for divorce in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Breaking down in tears once again, Adele admitted she hates performing live and is ‘terrified’.

“I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread,” she said.

“That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

