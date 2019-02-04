Who is Adrian Chiles? Wife and family life revealed

Adrian Chiles is a TV and radio presenter. Picture: Getty

Adrian Chiles is presenting Panorama on Monday 4 February - so let's find out more about him

Adrian Chiles will present Panorama tonight. Picture: Getty

Adrian Chiles has a presenter who has previously fronted The One Show, and he's tonight's host Panorama on BBC1.

Who is Adrian Chiles? What's his age and job?

Adrian was born in March 1967, making him 51 years old.

Prior to going to university, Adrian was an amateur actor - and appeared in a number of productions at Crescent Theatre, Birmingham.

He studied journalism at Cardiff University, and then went on to become a sports reporter for the News of the World. He then joined the BBC and presented a number of TV programmes - including Panorama and The Apprentice: You're Fired

Adrian Chiles on The One Show

Adrian co-presented the pilot of The One Show when it first aired in 2006. His last appearance on the BBC daytime show was in 2010.

Adrian Chiles has presented a number of BBC programmes. Picture: BBC

Who is Adrian Chiles' wife? Does he have any children?

Adrian married Jane Garvey in 1998, and they had two daughters, Evelyn and Sian, together.

The couple separated in June 2008, and they divorced in October 2009. He also dated Catherine Tate in 2013.

It is unknown whether he is currently in a relationship.



When will Adrian Chiles host Panorama and how can I watch it?

Adrian hosts tonight's episode of Panorama, which will air tonight at 8:30PM on BBC1.

Adrian Chiles will host Panorama on BBC1 tonight. Picture: Getty

The episode was filmed in Yorkshire and Kent, and aims to find out people's opinions on Brexit. It will also explore what the public think of how politicians are handling it.