AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen reveals extent of burns six months after accident
16 June 2021, 12:06
Abbie Quinnen opened up about her accident during an appearance on Lorraine.
AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has revealed the extend of her injuries six months after sustaining burns in a freak accident.
The 24-year-old appeared on Lorraine to speak about her accident, and opened up about how she treats her burns.
In the clip, she is seen putting lotion on her burns, saying: "I basically just have to use circular motions and keep all of my scars hydrated. And after I do that I use my silicone sheets.
"Then I put my compression vest on, which I wear for 23 hours a day."
Former Strictlly pro AJ, 26, who was with Abbie during the interview, said: "There are very bad days and there are very, very bad lows. And it makes me feel very upset."
Abbie was left with third-degree burns after trying to film a YouTube tutorial that shows how you can cut a glass bottle in half to make a vase using fire.
She previously opened up about still being 'haunted' by the accident in a radio interview, saying: “Unfortunately, it was a bit of a nightmare and something that definitely haunts me now.
"As soon as it happened, I kind of thought that was it for me. I just kept asking AJ 'is my face okay? Am I going to be okay? Will you still love me?'
"I was just thinking the worst, that was it. My career, what I love doing is completely going to end and I'm never going to look the same again.
"So, for me, I was just completely beaten up. I didn't know how I was going to recover from this.
"I'm so lucky that my face is still okay."