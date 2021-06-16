AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen reveals extent of burns six months after accident

Abbie Quinnen opened up about her accident during an appearance on Lorraine.

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen has revealed the extend of her injuries six months after sustaining burns in a freak accident.

The 24-year-old appeared on Lorraine to speak about her accident, and opened up about how she treats her burns.

In the clip, she is seen putting lotion on her burns, saying: "I basically just have to use circular motions and keep all of my scars hydrated. And after I do that I use my silicone sheets.

Abbie suffered burns while filming a YouTube tutorial. Picture: ITV

Abbie Quinnen appeared on Lorraine to open up about her injuries. Picture: ITV

"Then I put my compression vest on, which I wear for 23 hours a day."

Former Strictlly pro AJ, 26, who was with Abbie during the interview, said: "There are very bad days and there are very, very bad lows. And it makes me feel very upset."

Abbie was shown putting lotion on her burns. Picture: ITV

Abbie was left with third-degree burns after trying to film a YouTube tutorial that shows how you can cut a glass bottle in half to make a vase using fire.

She previously opened up about still being 'haunted' by the accident in a radio interview, saying: “Unfortunately, it was a bit of a nightmare and something that definitely haunts me now.

AJ rushed Abbie to hospital after the accident. Picture: Instagram/AJ Pritchard

"As soon as it happened, I kind of thought that was it for me. I just kept asking AJ 'is my face okay? Am I going to be okay? Will you still love me?'

"I was just thinking the worst, that was it. My career, what I love doing is completely going to end and I'm never going to look the same again.

"So, for me, I was just completely beaten up. I didn't know how I was going to recover from this.

"I'm so lucky that my face is still okay."