AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen breaks silence following horror accident which left her with third-degree burns

By Alice Dear

AJ Pritchard's dancer girlfriend was engulfed in flames while trying to film a 'hack' video.

Abbie Quinnen, 23, has broken her silence after a horror accident left her with third-degree burns and needing skin grafts.

The professional dancer, who is dating Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard, was filming a 'hack' video with her partner when the accident happened.

They were using a YouTube tutorial to show how you can cut a glass bottle in half to make a vase using fire.

However, horror struck when the experiment exploded and engulfed Abbie in flames.

In a statement following the incident – which happened on January 19 – Abbie warned people to be cautious when recreating viral videos as she revealed she has been having treatment for the past seven weeks in hospital.

Posting a statement on her Instagram, Abbie wrote: "I am sad I have been absent in the last few weeks and haven’t posted much with AJ, we so desperately wanted to be able to share daily vlogs with you all but unfortunately I have had an accident.

“Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks."

She went on: “I really need you all to be careful with what you’re doing and if you’re copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to the nurses and doctors and the Chelsea & Westminster burns unit for their incredible care and treatment.”

A source told The Sun that AJ had to douse out the flames before she was rushed to hospital.

They told the publication: "Abbie was shocked and in a great deal of pain but AJ sprang into action to put out the fire with a wet tea towel.

“He was terrified himself but he did all he could to stop her from burning.”

AJ called 999 straight away, but when the paramedics told him they would be delayed getting to his home, Curtis – AJ's brother who lives with the couple – drove Abbie straight to A&E.

A source said: "Abbie was in agony and the brothers knew they had to get her to hospital straightaway to get her burns treated.

“It’s been an extremely difficult and testing time for them but she’s on the road to recovery.”