AJ Pritchard sat outside the hospital all night after girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffered third-degree burns

AJ and his brother Curtis Pritchard appeared on This Morning after Abbie Quinnen suffered third-degree burns.

AJ Pritchard has revealed he waited outside the hospital all night after taking his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen in for treatment when she was left with burns following an accident.

Abbie, 23, a professional dancer, was left with third-degree burns after trying to film a YouTube tutorial that shows how you can cut a glass bottle in half to make a vase using fire.

AJ, 26, and his brother Curtis, 25, rushed Abbie to Ealing Hospital in London after the accident, but AJ was unable to stay with her due to coronavirus regulations.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today, he said: "I was outside the hospital just sat there. I didn't know what to do.

"Curtis was telling me to go home because she wasn't going to be coming out yet.

The accident happened in January of this year. Picture: Instagram/Abbie Quinnen

"I just couldn't leave her side, even though I couldn't go into the hospital because of COVID.

"I just waited for her.

AJ then added: "She ended up staying in hospital for five nights, moving from the intensive care unit at Ealing to the burns unit at Chelsea and Westminster."

The accident happened on January 19 of this year, and she has since undergone three skin grafts.

AJ continued: "The surgeons have done a fantastic job.

Curtis and AJ opened up about the accident on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"Regarding moving forward with her recovery, the doctors have talked to us but they don't know.

"She's healing fantastic. They call her Super Abbie, because her skin is doing amazing.

"We feed her the best foods to give her all the nutrition we can do.

"Further down the line, there is an option of having laser on certain areas to help heal.

"But right now, it's just focusing on what we can do each day, and seeing those small improvements, which feel like massive steps forward."

Earlier this week, Abbie broke her silence about the accident in a statement posted to social media.

She wrote: "I am sad I have been absent in the last few weeks and haven’t posted much with AJ, we so desperately wanted to be able to share daily vlogs with you all but unfortunately I have had an accident.

“Whilst we were attempting to create a glass bottle into a vase following a YouTube tutorial it went terribly wrong and it resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks."

She went on: “I really need you all to be careful with what you’re doing and if you’re copying any YouTube videos. I will be OK, I love you all.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to the nurses and doctors and the Chelsea & Westminster burns unit for their incredible care and treatment.”

