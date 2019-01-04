Declan Donnelly praises Supervet after his beloved dog Rocky was rushed to hospital

Dec's fur baby Rocky needed some medical attention from the Supervet. Picture: Instagram

The Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has thanked TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick for helping his pet.

Declan Donnelly took to Instagram to thank 'legend' Supervet for helping his beloved Dachshund Rocky.

The 43-year-old presenter took his pooch to see TV vet Noel Fitzpatrick after Rocky injured his back.

Read more: Ant McPartlin's divorce hots up as the fight for beloved dog Huxley begins

Revealing the ordeal on Instagram Dec shared a snap of him, Rocky and Noel looking in good spirits after the Supervet had worked his magic.

The caption on the picture read: "Another thank you to this legend and the amazing staff at @fitzpatrick_referrals for taking care of Rocky after the silly sausage hurt his back again! We never fail to be impressed by the kindness and care shown by all. You’re heroes! D x"

In the cute pic Rocky can be seen looking pretty sorry for himself all snuggled up inside a furry blanket.

Many fans of Ant and Dec will have seen Dec's pup Rocky lots of times as he makes frequent appearances on their Instagram page and even kept Dec company at the Britain's Got Talent set while Ant was away.

But sadly for Rocky he'll be needed to longer at BGT as Ant will be returning to the show and his presenting partner Dec this year when they begin filming for the 2019 series.