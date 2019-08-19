Ashley Graham shares nude photo of stretch marks after announcing pregnancy

Ashley Graham has shared a nude photo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ashley Graham has shared a naked picture of herself on Instagram

Ashley Graham recently announced that she's pregnant with her first child, and she's now shared a nude picture of her stretchmarks to Instagram.

The model, 31, wrote: "same same but a little different".

Read more: Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague claims producers made her cause drama

And fans rushed to the comment section to share their approval of the pic, with one writing: "Wish I could like this x 100000000 - so gorgeous xx".

Another added: "I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today."

And a third wrote: "I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful. You're going to be such an amazing mother."

Read more: The Queen DOES watch The Crown, but one scene left her "upset and annoyed"

Ashley announced her pregnancy via Instagram, writing: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘".

And her husband Justin also wrote: "To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

NOW READ:

Neil and Katya Jones split after six years of marriage... and 10 months after Seann Walsh cheating scandal