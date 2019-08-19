Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague claims producers made her cause drama

Molly-Mae has made some shock claims about the show. Picture: ITV

She revealed that some of the scenes were set up by show bosses

Molly-Mae Hague has claimed that Love Island producers encouraged her to cause drama in the villa, and at some points told her what to say and do.

The Instagram influencer, who along with boyfriend Tommy Fury finished second place in this year's series, has claimed that she was told to tell Anna Vakili when she found out about Anton Danyluk giving his number to a shopkeeper - claiming that the revelation was staged.

Molly-Mae claims she was told to tell Anna about Anton giving his number to a shopkeeper. Picture: ITV

She added that she wished she'd 'stuck up for herself' when asked to do and say things she wasn't comfortable with.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: “There were loads of things that I wish weren’t show, or things that I wish were shown.

Molly-Mae and Tommy came second in this year's Love Island. Picture: ITV

“For example, there was one point where Tommy told me a little secret about Anton giving his phone number to a shop assistant and when he told me that one of the producers came up to me and said, ‘You need to tell Anna about that. You need to make sure you tell Anna that that happened’.

“But I was like ‘but he just made me promise that I wouldn’t say’. She said ‘don’t worry, we won’t show that bit, it will be fine, just tell Anna’. I was like ‘Ok, fine’.

“So I told Anna and I know I got a lot of backlash saying I was being unfaithful to Tommy but sometimes you have to do things in there that you don’t necessarily want to do but for the storyline it just makes it work.”

She added: “No disrespect to the producers but it was really hard. Some of the things that happened, it was like ‘for God’s sake, that wasn’t me’.

“I wish a few times that I had stuck up for myself a little bit more and been like ‘no, I am not going to do that because that’s not me’. It’s a TV show at the end of the day.”