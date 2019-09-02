Barbara Windsor makes rare public appearance as she delivers open letter to Prime Minister calling to Fix Dementia Care

2 September 2019, 15:47

Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018
Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott visited number 10 Downing Street today to hand deliver an open letter signed by 112,000 people.

Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018.

Since then, the actress – famous for her roles in the Carry On films and EastEnders – has been fighting to improve dementia care in the UK.

READ MORE: Barbara Windsor's husband Scott reveals she forgets where she lives and that they are married

Earlier in the year, the actress penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which has since been signed by 112,000 people.

Earlier in the year, the actress penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which has since been signed by 112,000 people
Earlier in the year, the actress penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which has since been signed by 112,000 people. Picture: PA
A happy looking Barbara linked arms with her husband as she arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver the letter
A happy looking Barbara linked arms with her husband as she arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver the letter. Picture: PA

Joining up with charity Alzheimer’s Society, Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell, 56, also appear in a video calling on the government to invest £2.4billion to overhaul dementia care.

Today, a happy looking Barbara linked arms with her husband as she arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver the letter.

Despite her illness becoming increasingly worse, the actress was all smiles for the camera as she proudly held the letter up for the press.

Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018
Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018. Picture: Getty

Prior to her visit, Barbara appeared on a video which was posted on Alzheimer’s Society’s Twitter page, where she thanked the public for their support.

She said: “Thank you all so much for showing your support and signing the letter to our new Prime Minister.

“It means so much. Let’s make this happen and Fix Dementia Care.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jamie's sustained a painful injury during a show recording

Jamie Laing may QUIT Strictly following painful foot injury

TV & Movies

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas won't live together after their married

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals why she WON’T live with fiancé Ryan Thomas once they're married
The star-studded bash attracted dozens of former Islanders

Molly-Mae and Tommy confirm they've moved in together following her star-studded PrettyLittleThing launch party
Holly and Phil will be presenting from Downton Abbey's filming location

Holly and Phil to present This Morning live from Highclere Castle next week, ahead of Downton Abbey release
The actor and comedian is currently recovering in hospital

Comedian Kevin Hart suffers 'serious back injuries' after horrific car crash

Trending on Heart

Loose Women paid tribute to the star, leaving viewers emotional

Loose Women viewers left in tears as panel remember Lynda Bellingham with tribute

TV & Movies

The stunning ex-professional footballer is pegged as the favourite

Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star and footballer

TV & Movies

A mum has blasted her cousin for charging her £1800

Woman charges mum £1,800 to replace blouse that was 'ruined' by newborn baby

Lifestyle

The Mabuse sisters will take Strictly by storm

Is Strictly's Motsi Mabuse related to Oti Mabuse? Here's the lowdown

TV & Movies

A mum-of-11 has hit back at her critics

Mum-of-11 slams people who judge her for living off benefits and says she regrets nothing

Lifestyle

We reveal the Downton Abbey filming locations - including Highclere Castle

Where is Downton Abbey shot? Filming locations including Highclere Castle revealed

TV & Movies