Barbara Windsor makes rare public appearance as she delivers open letter to Prime Minister calling to Fix Dementia Care

By Alice Dear

Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott visited number 10 Downing Street today to hand deliver an open letter signed by 112,000 people.

Since then, the actress – famous for her roles in the Carry On films and EastEnders – has been fighting to improve dementia care in the UK.

Earlier in the year, the actress penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which has since been signed by 112,000 people.

A happy looking Barbara linked arms with her husband as she arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver the letter. Picture: PA

Joining up with charity Alzheimer’s Society, Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell, 56, also appear in a video calling on the government to invest £2.4billion to overhaul dementia care.

Today, a happy looking Barbara linked arms with her husband as she arrived at 10 Downing Street to deliver the letter.

Despite her illness becoming increasingly worse, the actress was all smiles for the camera as she proudly held the letter up for the press.

Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimers in April 2014, and went public with the news in May 2018. Picture: Getty

Prior to her visit, Barbara appeared on a video which was posted on Alzheimer’s Society’s Twitter page, where she thanked the public for their support.

She said: “Thank you all so much for showing your support and signing the letter to our new Prime Minister.

“It means so much. Let’s make this happen and Fix Dementia Care.”