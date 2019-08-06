Barbara Windsor writes open letter to UK government and demands action over dementia care

Barbara Windsor has reached out to Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty Images/ Alzheimer's Society

By Naomi Bartram

Barbara Windsor has called on Boris Johnson to solve the dementia care crisis in an open letter.

Barbara Windsor has called on Boris Johnson to put more funding into dementia care, five years after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The EastEnders legend - who is celebrating her 82nd birthday today - signed an open letter to the new Prime Minister demanding action on the “inadequate, unfair and unsustainable” system.

Joining up with charity Alzheimer’s Society, Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell, 56, also appear in a video calling on the government to invest £2.4billion to overhaul dementia care.

Barbara said: "[Me and my husband are] lucky to have amazing support but my heart goes out to the many, many people who are really struggling to get the care they so desperately need.

"Please join us - let's do everything we can to sort this out."

Scott added: "Seeing the true state of our social care system has shown me how people, who aren't as fortunate to be in the same position as myself and Barbara financially, are facing a constant battle to get what they need. I want to do everything I can to help them."

The couple are planning to deliver an open letter from the charity to the Government, which reads: “The system is unfair, unsustainable and needs an urgent overhaul.

"The NHS is committed to access based on clinical need, not ability to pay and it is time people with dementia were treated the same.”

A spokesperson for The Department of Health and Social Care has since said: “We have given local authorities access to nearly £4billion more funding for adult social care this year.”

Dame Barbara, who has played pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders since 1994, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014.

Last weekend, the actress was photographed celebrated her 82nd birthday with her famous friends including David Walliams and his mother.

Britain's Got Talent judge David has since shared an adorable tribute to the star along with a sweet photo.

"Happy 82nd birthday beautiful Barbara," he wrote.

"You were my first crush as a child as I watched every ‘Carry On...’ film a hundred times & would blush every time you appeared on screen. I loved you then & I love you now."