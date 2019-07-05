Barbara Windsor enjoys lunch with old friend Christopher Biggins amid Alzheimer's battle

5 July 2019, 08:19

Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet photo with Barbara
Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet photo with Barbara. Picture: PA Images/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The EastEnders legend was spotted enjoying a day out with her famous friends on Thursday.

Christopher Biggins has shared a sweet new photo with Barbara Windsor amid her battle with Alzheimer’s.

Taking to Twitter, Christopher uploaded a snap giggling with the EastEnders legend, as he wrote: “Me and my friend Barbara at lunch, having a laugh. Xxx”

And fans were quick to comment on the post, as one wrote: “Gorgeous and precious photo of two amazing characters.”

“There is nothing like a Dame xx,” said another, while a third added: “What a wonderful photo of a happy time. This photo is one to treasure ”

And a fourth wrote: “Lovely to see two true friends enjoying being together. ”

Loose Women star Jane Moore also spent some time with The Dame - who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 - as she also took to social media with a sweet pic.

Sharing a photo with her 63k Instagram followers, she can be seen hugging Barbara while they both have huge grins on their faces.

Read More: Barbara Windsor struggling to remember her friends' names after revealing Alzheimer's diagnosis

"Popped in for a cuppa with The Dame who was on fine giggly form. Doesn't she look amazing?,” she wrote.

In reference to the book The Picture of Dorian Grey, she added: "I'm sure she's got a painting in the attic."

And Jane's fans also rushed to comment, with one penning: "She is our national treasure."

“Beautiful pic of you both xx👍💖💕,” said a second, and a third added: “Lovely photo looking so well bless her xx.”

Barbara starred as Peggy Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders for 22 years before leaving in dramatic style back in 2016.

Last year, she announced she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and stepped away from the limelight.

Read More: Dame Barbara Windsor returns to our TV screens after announcing Alzheimer's diagnosis

Her husband of 19 years Scott Mitchell recently opened up about her struggle with the illness, admitting she fears it is getting worse.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly in March, he explained: "From 5pm onwards the confusion starts to set in."

Scott added: "Last night was not a good night.

“She suddenly looked at me and said, ‘I’m scared Scott,’ she said, ‘I’m scared because this is getting worse.’

“We have to remember at that point, they are scared, they’re terrified because they know that something’s ok because at the moment there is a familiar person which is me there.

In the heartbreaking interview, he added: “I can see her looking around the house and not placing where she is or asking me, ‘Are we going to stay here?’”

Meanwhile, Scott recently raised more than £100,000 for Dementia Revolution when he completed the London Marathon.

He said: "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd attempt a marathon, never mind complete one."

Teaming up with Barbara's former EastEnders castmates such as Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy, the group dubbed themselves Barbara's Revolutionaries and earnt an impressive Gift Aid total of £155,117.18.

