Bradley Walsh's son Barney 'dating' former Miss World Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz appear to have made their romance 'official'. Picture: Instagram/Stephanie Del Valle Diaz/ Barney Walsh

By Alice Dear

Barney Walsh and Stephanie Del Valle Diaz reportedly jetted off for a winter holiday in Portugal.

Bradley Walsh's son Barney Walsh, 24, is believed to be dating former Miss World, 25-year-old Stephanie Del Valle Diaz.

The Breaking Dad star and the Puerto Rican musician, model and beauty queen recently went 'official' on social media, where Stephanie shared a loved-up snap with her man.

Barney and Stephanie stand side-by-side in the picture posted on Instagram, with the beautiful Portugal sunset in the distance.

Stephanie rose to fame in 2016 when she was named Miss World, and has since gone on to make a name for herself in the music and modelling world.

Stephanie Del Valle Diaz shared a new picture of herself with Barney on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stephanie Del Valle Diaz

Barney, who is the son of 61-year-old host of The Chase Bradley Walsh, was first romantically linked to the Puerto Rican beauty last year when fans started to notice how much time they were spending together.

Now, a source has claimed the couple are in fact together.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: “The couple started out as mates.

"They’re now very loved-up and recently enjoyed a winter holiday to Portugal."

Barney Walsh found fame starring alongside his dad, Bradley Walsh, in ITV's Breaking Dad. Picture: ITV

They continued: “They get on really well and know they’re both young in their careers so give each other space to pursue their dreams.

"This is set to be a big year for them."

Barney and Stephanie are yet to publicly speak out about their relationship.

Barney first found fame on ITV's Breaking Dad, a TV series which sees the daredevil take his father on a number of adventures.

The show has been a hit with viewers, and is set to return for its fourth series this Monday at 8pm.

Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, who recently welcomed her first child, making Bradley a grandfather for the first time.