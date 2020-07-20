Inside the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia - where the Beckhams are on holiday

David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham are all on holiday in Puglia, Italy.

After spending lockdown in their family home in the Cotswolds, the Beckhams have jetted off on a family holiday to Italy.

Joined by Brooklyn's new fiancee Nicola Peltz, the family of six have been staying at the Borgo Egnazia, a stunning family resort in Puglia.

The resort claims on its strapline to be a place like 'nowhere else', and it is a popular attraction with those looking for luxury family holidays.

It features a Michelin-starred restaurant, championship golf course, two beach clubs with private beaches, as well as a spa that bases its treatments of ancient rituals from the Puglia region.

According to the Daily Mail, the group arrived last Monday, and they've been soaking up the sun in the southern-Italian region for a week.

On Wednesday, they were spotted dining at the La Frasca restaurant, and they participated in a village evening celebration on Thursday night.

Reports have suggested that Brooklyn and Nicole may be eyeing up the region for a potential wedding venue, following Brooklyn's recent proposal to the model.

Brooklyn announced on Instagram that he had asked his girlfriend of seven months to marry him.

He said: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx".

