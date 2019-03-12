Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd: Where is their honeymoon? An inside look at the romantic getaway

Billie and Greg are honeymooning in style in the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

Billie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd's wedding has made headlines recently but now here's an inside look at where their honeymoon is and how much it cost the newlyweds.

Billie Faiers and her partner of eight years Greg Shepherd tied the knot in a luxurious Maldives wedding over the weekend surrounded by 95 of their closes family and friends.

Following their nuptials the pair have now jetted off to another location in the nation made up of islands and atolls for some quality time as newlyweds.

Leaving Karumathii island, the couple boarded a sea plane leaving their wedding party behind - and their kids with Billie's mum Sue - to head to a secluded retreat.

They headed to an island so secluded that they could only reach it by seaplane. Picture: Instagram

On arrival at the idyllic location, mum of two Billie gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her honeymoon suite including ocean views, sunken seating areas and even a water slide.

Despite having a private sun deck to lounge around on, Greg and Billie have been exploring the paradise island including a touch of dolphin spotting and snorkelling in the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

'Sheps at sea' in the Indian Ocean on Billie's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Although dolphin watching and being at one with the beach lifestyle is high up the newlywed couple's agenda, they've been sure to make the most of their resorts luxurious features including private bars and swimming pools and an elegant cinema restaurant.

Greg making himself at home behind the bar. Picture: Instagram

Billie hasn't disappointed with her wardrobe during the honeymoon stretch of her trip either.

Impressing followers with a gorgeous bridal wardrobe, Billie - or Mrs Shepherd - has been truly embracing honeymoon fashion too with stunning dinner dresses and chic beach wear.