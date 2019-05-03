Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announce pregnancy as actress reveals baby bump

3 May 2019, 10:05

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third baby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third baby. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Blake Lively just revealed her baby bump on the red carpet.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child.

Blake surprised everyone on the red carpet at the premiere of Detective Pikachu, husband Ryan’s new film, by revealing a baby bump.

The couple looked loved-up and happier than ever as they walked the red carpet, with Blake lovingly placing a hand on her tummy.

Neither Blake or Ryan have addressed the pregnancy on social media, yet.

Blake and Ryan laughed together on the red carpet
Blake and Ryan laughed together on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

However, it’s unlikely they will if they’re following suit with their previous two pregnancies.

While pregnant both times, Blake and Ryan did not announce the pregnancies in a big announcement, but instead just subtly revealed the news on the red carpet with an evident bump.

The couple already have two children together, James and Inez, who they keep out of the public eye.

The couple first met in 2012 when they starred in Green Lantern.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Prince of Egypt Musical

The Prince of Egypt Musical is coming to the West End in 2020
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew has died

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Tom Daley

Tom Daley reveals the real reason he will not share pictures of his son
Billie Faiers was in tears during last night's episode

Billie Faiers slams 'selfish' dad as he's kicked off flight for being drunk and almost misses Maldives wedding
Katie Price looked unrecognisable following her third facelift

Katie Price forced to call emergency doctor as facelift becomes infected and 'oozes pus'

Trending on Heart

Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019 contestants, start date and rumours

TV & Movies

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

The bargain blinds have sent Ikea fans crazy

Ikea shoppers are going wild for these £3 blinds that fit any window

Lifestyle

Parents can face fines and jail time if they take their children out of school for a holiday

Parents threatened with JAIL for taking their kids on holiday during term time

News

Faye Brookes announced her departure from the show on social media earlier this week

Why did Faye Brookes leave Coronation Street? The reason for her departure has been 'revealed'

TV & Movies

The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow

Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range

Lifestyle