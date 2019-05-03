Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announce pregnancy as actress reveals baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third baby. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Blake Lively just revealed her baby bump on the red carpet.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child.

Blake surprised everyone on the red carpet at the premiere of Detective Pikachu, husband Ryan’s new film, by revealing a baby bump.

The couple looked loved-up and happier than ever as they walked the red carpet, with Blake lovingly placing a hand on her tummy.

Neither Blake or Ryan have addressed the pregnancy on social media, yet.

Blake and Ryan laughed together on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

However, it’s unlikely they will if they’re following suit with their previous two pregnancies.

While pregnant both times, Blake and Ryan did not announce the pregnancies in a big announcement, but instead just subtly revealed the news on the red carpet with an evident bump.

The couple already have two children together, James and Inez, who they keep out of the public eye.

The couple first met in 2012 when they starred in Green Lantern.