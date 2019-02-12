Carol McGiffin married: Loose Women star, 58, reveals she secretly married partner Mark Cassidy, 36, a year ago

Carol McGiffin has revealed she married her partner Mark a year ago. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Carol McGiffin married her partner of ten years Mark Cassidy last February, waiting a year to reveal the news to the public.

Carol McGiffin, famous for her role on the Loose Women panel, is a married woman, having tied the knot a year ago in secret.

Carol, 58, and her partner of ten years Mark Cassidy, 36, married in Thailand in February 2018 after two attempts to organise their wedding fell through.

Speaking candidly in her Best magazine column, Carol said: “No one knew we were going to do it, but we’ve basically spent the last year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person.”

Carol McGiffin married her partner in Thailand. Picture: Instagram/ Carol McGiffin

Carol McGiffin and Mark Cassidy have been together for ten years. Picture: Getty

The TV star added: “Now they all know, we’re ready for it to come out.”

Speaking of attempting to book the wedding previously, Carol explained how they had booked the registery office in London for January 2017, but her sister tragically passed away five days earlier.

After cancelling it, Mark and Carol re-booked but then changed their minds, saying: “It still didn’t feel right, it was too soon”.

Carol and Mark went back to Thailand for their one year anniversary. Picture: Getty

The couple wed with no family and friends present, and celebrated by going out for dinner following the ceremony.

“Part of the reason it took us so long to get married was because every time we discussed having a traditional wedding day with guests, it ran out of control and became too much”, Carol explains.

Now, Carol and Mark – who got engaged in 2008 – are celebrating their anniversary by returning to Thailand.