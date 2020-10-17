Who is Strictly star Caroline Quentin? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Caroline Quentin has joined the Strictly Come Dancing line up. Picture: Instagram

How old is Caroline Quentin and does she have children? Here’s what we know…

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, with actress Caroline Quentin trying to impress the judges with her moves.

But how much do we know about the actress and what TV shows has she been in? Find out everything...

Who is Caroline Quentin and how old is she?

Caroline Quentin is a 60-year-old actress and presenter from Reigate in Surrey.

She is best known for playing Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly, Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek, and DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder.

Her #Strictly Life Begins here! Welcome actress Caroline Quentin, our first celebrity of 2020! 🙌



What else has Caroline Quentin been in?

Caroline started her career in theatre and starred in an original English production of the musical Les Misérables in 1985.

Her other credits include Kiss Me Kate, Life Begins, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Mr. Bean.

She also starred in BBC comedy series Life of Riley and Agatha Christie's Miss Marple before landing her own series ‘Caroline Quentin: A Passage Through India’ in 2011.

Caroline has also turned her hand to singing, and in July 1996 she released a single, a cover of the Exciters' hit "Tell Him", with her Men Behaving Badly co-star Leslie Ash.

Caroline Quentin and her husband Sam Farmer in 1999. Picture: PA Images

Who is Caroline Quentin’s husband?

Caroline was married to comic Paul Merton in 1990, but they divorced in 1998.

She then met her second husband Sam Farmer in 1998 when he was a runner on the set of Men Behaving badly.

Caroline revealed how they met to Woman & Home magazine, saying : "I didn’t believe in love at first sight until the moment I saw Sam in a car park in Worthing 14 years ago.”

The couple married in 2006 and now have two children together, Emily and William.

Sam is a stay-at-home parent, with Caroline previously telling MailOnline: "We’ve swapped roles in the sense that Sam stays at home and runs the house – it’s just the way it works for us."

Sam said: "Being a stay-at-home dad is liberating. I have a good relationship with Emily and William, and they get a male perspective.”

What is Caroline Quentin’s net worth?

According to reports, Caroline is thought to be worth just under £15million thanks to her long career in acting.

