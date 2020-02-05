Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47

5 February 2020, 12:45 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 13:19

Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess
Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Instagram age-guesser predicted that Cheryl was almost 50 - leaving her fuming.

Cheryl was left horrified after an app predicted her to be 47 years old - over a decade older than her actual age of 36.

The former Girls Aloud star was playing around with the Instagram's AR filter 'How old do I look?' when the awkward moment occurred, and she shared the whole thing to her Instagram story.

Cheryl was shocked when the app guessed she was 47
Cheryl was shocked when the app guessed she was 47. Picture: Instagram

When the number landed on 47, she gasped and said: "that is very, very harsh."

Read more: Chris Hughes drops hint that he's expecting a baby with Jesy Nelson

Cheryl is currently appearing as a judge on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, on which she recently told a sweet anecdote about her son Bear.

During her feedback to group Queens, she said that one of their moves was similar to one she does with the toddler.

She said: "The windmill arms, I do that at home with my son!"

Cheryl then added: "I know he's already going to be at home doing it now."

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after three months of dating

She shares two-year-old Bear with her ex Liam Payne, who recently opened up about what a fantastic mother she is in a Mother's Day post.

He wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx".

