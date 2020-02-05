Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47
5 February 2020, 12:45 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 13:19
The Instagram age-guesser predicted that Cheryl was almost 50 - leaving her fuming.
Cheryl was left horrified after an app predicted her to be 47 years old - over a decade older than her actual age of 36.
The former Girls Aloud star was playing around with the Instagram's AR filter 'How old do I look?' when the awkward moment occurred, and she shared the whole thing to her Instagram story.
When the number landed on 47, she gasped and said: "that is very, very harsh."
Cheryl is currently appearing as a judge on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, on which she recently told a sweet anecdote about her son Bear.
During her feedback to group Queens, she said that one of their moves was similar to one she does with the toddler.
She said: "The windmill arms, I do that at home with my son!"
Cheryl then added: "I know he's already going to be at home doing it now."
She shares two-year-old Bear with her ex Liam Payne, who recently opened up about what a fantastic mother she is in a Mother's Day post.
He wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx".