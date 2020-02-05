Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47

Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Instagram age-guesser predicted that Cheryl was almost 50 - leaving her fuming.

Cheryl was left horrified after an app predicted her to be 47 years old - over a decade older than her actual age of 36.

The former Girls Aloud star was playing around with the Instagram's AR filter 'How old do I look?' when the awkward moment occurred, and she shared the whole thing to her Instagram story.

Cheryl was shocked when the app guessed she was 47. Picture: Instagram

When the number landed on 47, she gasped and said: "that is very, very harsh."

Cheryl is currently appearing as a judge on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, on which she recently told a sweet anecdote about her son Bear.

During her feedback to group Queens, she said that one of their moves was similar to one she does with the toddler.

She said: "The windmill arms, I do that at home with my son!"

Cheryl then added: "I know he's already going to be at home doing it now."

She shares two-year-old Bear with her ex Liam Payne, who recently opened up about what a fantastic mother she is in a Mother's Day post.

He wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man would do without you xx".