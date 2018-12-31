Chloe Madeley reveals first pictures of wedding to James Haskell

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell on their wedding day. Picture: Hello magazine

The fitness star shared a glimpse of their star-studded ceremony as the couple’s official pictures hit stands

Chloe Madeley has revealed the first picture of her wedding to English rugby ace James Haskell as the couple's official photographs are released.

The 31-year-old personal trainer, who’s already updated Instagram with her new name, Chloe Haskell, stunned in a plunging fishtail gown by Pronovias as she clutched hands with her new husband in the sweet snap of them leaving the church.

The couple, who got engaged in Paris earlier this year, tied the knot in front of an intimate crowd in Berkshire on 16th December.

Newlywed Chloe said her big day was everything she hoped it would be, telling Hello!: "It was incredible, something I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl.

"When I turned the corner inside the church and saw James standing at the end of the aisle, I immediately felt tears streaming down my face. I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry."

The Northampton Saints rugby union star revealed he too felt emotional on the day.

He said: “To be honest I wasn’t sure when I saw her whether to smile or cry. The moment she looked at me, I got a tingle in my stomach and couldn’t stop smiling. I have never been happier.”

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's wedding. Picture: Hello magazine

Chloe’s parents, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, also opened up about the big day and their brand new son-in-law.

"He’ll make Chloe a great husband and us a great son-in-law – and friend," said Richard. "You can’t ask more than that."

In fact, Judy revealed that she had a soft spot for the 6ft 4 sportsman right from the start.

”James had me from 'hello’! He walked into our house for the first time, so toweringly tall he blocked out the light. I thought, 'Hmm… he’s impressive.' But far more than that, he is a sweet and lovely man. I couldn’t be happier Chloe has married him."

Read the full interview with James and Chloe in this week’s issue of Hello magazine.