Richard Madeley delighted as daughter Chloe announces pregnancy

Chloe Madeley, the daughter of Richard and Judy, has announced that she's expecting her first baby.

A congratulations is in order for Chloe Madeley, who is expecting her first baby with her husband James Haskell.

Former rugby pro James announced the wonderful news on Good Morning Britain, which Chloe's father Richard Madeley was presenting.

Chloe and James are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Madeley

James told Richard that he was going to be grandfather again, while Ranvir Singh congratulated her co-host and James on the wonderful news.

Richard revealed that James had some happy news to share, prompting James to reply: "Well Richard, Chloe and I are expecting our first child. We are going to be having a little girl, and you are going to be a grandfather once again."

James Haskell shared the happy news on GMB today. Picture: ITV

To this, Richard replied: "We can actually see the child. Chloe sent us this, there we are her three month scan.

"That's the little girl, looks like she's reading the paper doesn't it?"

Chloe is the daughter of Richard and Judy. Picture: Chloe Madeley/Instagram

James then joked: "Let's hope she has her mother's looks! Because if she looks anything like me we're in a spot of bother."

A photograph of Chloe holding a baby scan while posing next to her mother Judy was also shown.

Speaking about the picture, Richard said: "That's when she told us, that's when she gave us the news. Judi looks so happy doesn't she."