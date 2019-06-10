Who is Chris Pratt's ex wife Anna Faris and how many kids do they have?

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have a son together, Jack. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Chris Pratt has remarried with Katherine Schwarzenegger two years after separating from ex wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt married writer Katherine Schwarzenegger this weekend, only months after the pair announced their engagement.

Actor Chris’ ex wife, Anna Faris, was reportedly in attendance at the ceremony as the couple continue to successfully co-parent together.

But who is Anna Faris? Why did Chris and Anna split and how many children do they have together?

Chris Pratt recently remarried Katherine. Picture: Instagram/Chris Pratt

Who is Anna Faris?

Anna Faris, 42, is an actress best known for her roles in The House Bunny, Mom, Scary Movie and What’s You Number. Anna is also the ex wife of Chris Pratt.

The couple married in 2009, and were wed for eight years before they announced their separation.

In a statement released on his social media, Chris wrote: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

He added: “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Anna and Chris were married eight year before splitting. Picture: PA

How many children does Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have?

Chris and Anna have one child together, a son, called Jack.

Jack was born in 2012 and is now 6-years-old.

Chris and Anna's son, Jack, is 6. Picture: PA

What has Anna said about Chris and Katherine’s relationship and wedding?

Anna and Chris ensure fans they have a very positive relationship with one another, even now they have both moved on romantically.

Anna was reportedly at their wedding, and even offered her services as a minister when she found out about the wedding.

Speaking about their engagement earlier in the year, Anna said on her podcast: “Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today. I’m so happy for them.

“I knew it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other. I’m so subscribed to the idea of expanding family and love, and with Jack.”

Chris and Katherine had Anna at their wedding. Picture: PA

She went on to explain: “Chris texted me this morning, and said he’d proposed to Katherine last night – and I text him back like, just so you know, I am an ordained minister.

“They’re both amazing people, and there’s no bitterness. I’m just so happy that we’re all really happy.”

Anna herself has moved on, and is currently dating 48-year-old photographer Michael Barrett.