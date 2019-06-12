Corrie star Chris Quinten, 61, takes new fiancé Robyn Delabarre, 21, on luxury Mykonos engagement trip

12 June 2019, 10:39

Chris popped the question at Robyn's 21st birthday earlier this month
Chris popped the question at Robyn's 21st birthday earlier this month. Picture: Facebook/Robyn Delaberre

Chris Quinten, who previously starred in Coronation Street, has just got engaged to his 21-year-old girlfriend

Chris Quinten and his fiancé Robyn Delabarre have jetted off on a luxury trip to Mykonos to celebrate their engagement.

The former Corrie star, 61, proposed to Robyn at her 21st birthday earlier this month - and they are celebrating by sunning it up in a stunning villa with hot tubs and ocean views.

Read more: Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'

Robyn revealed on Facebook that she had spent the day in a private whirlpool jacuzzi while looking out to the breathtaking views of the Greek Island.

She went on to post that she was sadly hospitalised with heat stroke.

Posted by Robyn AnnaMarie Delabarre on Tuesday, 4 June 2019

She wrote: "Nice relaxing day with our Hot tub and view after a horrible trip to a&e last night and me ended up on a drip that cost £500 😩😥.

Read more: Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING

"Never a dull moment lucky he held my hand and cuddled up in the hospital bed with me always looking after me ❤️."

Robyn went on to say that she was 'all okay now'.

Read more: Claire's Accessories forced to recall products over concerns of asbestos

Chris is known for playing Gail Platt's on-screen murdered husband Brian Tilsey on Coronation Street, and he proposed to Robyn at her 21st birthday party earlier this month in front of her family and friends, The Sun Online reports.

Posted by Robyn AnnaMarie Delabarre on Friday, 7 June 2019

Robyn then said: "My husband to be! It’s been a CRAZY 7 months a secret we had to keep because of our jobs but you have made me the happiest girl alive.

"You're amazing to me. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. I’m so glad you're mine, I love you and I couldn’t care less what anyone has to say.

"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for doing everything you do for me Chris."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Here's what we know so far about Killing Eve season 3

Will there be a Killing Eve season 3 and what happened between Villanelle and Eve in the season 2 finale?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's outfit wowed fans today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's yellow midi skirt
Maura is the latest female bombshell to arrive on the island

Who is Maura Higgins? Everything you need to know about the model and Love Island 2019 bombshell
Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Joe Garratt
Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Trending on Heart

Lydia is a self-confessed controlling mother and wanted to have the wow factor

'Controlling' mum slated for buying £3,000 wedding dress to attends SON's big day

Weddings

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif was arguing with producers

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'

TV & Movies

ITV have denied 'fighting' is the reason Sherif left

Love Island confirm ‘leaked messages’ claiming Sherif Lanre was kicked out after fighting with Anton are FAKE

TV & Movies

New reports claim the Love Island star spent 'hours' alone in the shower before leaving the Villa

Love Island star Sherif Lanre 'spent hours alone in the shower' before axe

TV & Movies

Sherif has been axed from the show following a 'mutual discussion'

Love Island viewers left fuming as Sherif’s exit was barely addressed on tonight's show

TV & Movies

New girls Elma and Maura are heading into the villa tomorrow

Love Island shocks viewers with TWO brand new female islanders following Sherif's shock exit

TV & Movies