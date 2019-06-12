Corrie star Chris Quinten, 61, takes new fiancé Robyn Delabarre, 21, on luxury Mykonos engagement trip

Chris popped the question at Robyn's 21st birthday earlier this month. Picture: Facebook/Robyn Delaberre

Chris Quinten, who previously starred in Coronation Street, has just got engaged to his 21-year-old girlfriend

Chris Quinten and his fiancé Robyn Delabarre have jetted off on a luxury trip to Mykonos to celebrate their engagement.

The former Corrie star, 61, proposed to Robyn at her 21st birthday earlier this month - and they are celebrating by sunning it up in a stunning villa with hot tubs and ocean views.

Robyn revealed on Facebook that she had spent the day in a private whirlpool jacuzzi while looking out to the breathtaking views of the Greek Island.

She went on to post that she was sadly hospitalised with heat stroke.

She wrote: "Nice relaxing day with our Hot tub and view after a horrible trip to a&e last night and me ended up on a drip that cost £500 😩😥.

"Never a dull moment lucky he held my hand and cuddled up in the hospital bed with me always looking after me ❤️."

Robyn went on to say that she was 'all okay now'.

Chris is known for playing Gail Platt's on-screen murdered husband Brian Tilsey on Coronation Street, and he proposed to Robyn at her 21st birthday party earlier this month in front of her family and friends, The Sun Online reports.

Robyn then said: "My husband to be! It’s been a CRAZY 7 months a secret we had to keep because of our jobs but you have made me the happiest girl alive.

"You're amazing to me. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. I’m so glad you're mine, I love you and I couldn’t care less what anyone has to say.

"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for doing everything you do for me Chris."