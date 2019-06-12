Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif was arguing with producers. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The 2018 winner told Heart Breakfast that he suspects the chef got the boot after clashing with show bosses off camera.

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif Lanre was kicked out of the Love Island villa for "arguing and fighting with producers".

The 22-year-old shared his view as to why the 20-year-old left the show after just nine days when he appeared on Wednesday's Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

He said: "I don't know why he's left, but my best guess would be fighting or arguing wth the producers and getting aggressive. That's zero tolerance.

"If you get aggressive or try to be intimidating or get in someone's face, that's zero tolerance."

There is no evidence to suggest that Sherif argued with production staff.

Wes went on to list off the rules that contestants have to stick to.

He said: "There is a lot. You can't talk about previous series, or anything the has ever happened on a previous series.

"You can't fight, you can't pleasure yourself, there's quite a few. It's mainly, common sense.

"They're trying to keep the broadest audience possible."

Love Island star Wes Nelson has his own theory about why Sherif got the boot... Picture: Getty

Wes also shot down claims that Sherif might have smuggled a phone in to the video.

"They search your bag when you're in lockdown, when you enter the villa and they do spot checks," he explained.

Wes added that producers also pull up singletons if they do accents that could be offensive to people at home, or overtly branded clothing.

Sherif Lanre was kicked out after only nine days. Picture: ITV

Yesterday it was confirmed that the part-time rugby player had left the Villa after just NINE days for breaking the show's strict rules. Contestants are closely monitored while filming for the show, and are slapped with bans on masturbation, smoking in the villa and pool, nudity, unprotected sex and having a phone.

Speculation as to why Sherif, 20, came a to "mutual decision" with producers to leave the programme has been rife since it was announced yesterday that he had quit the series.

Love Island bosses also SLAMMED a series of 'leaked texts' pointing to a racist altercation between him and Anton Danyluk, claiming they were 100% fake.

Wes Nelson visited Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

In a statement, Sherif said: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

A statement from a Love Island spokesperson echoed his reasons, it read: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Today it was reported that Sherif "spent hours alone in the shower" before it was decided that he would leave the show.

