Love Island star Sherif Lanre 'spent hours alone in the shower' before axe

By Emma Gritt

It was announced yesterday that producers and Sherif had come to a mutual agreement for him to leave the show after he showed "poor judgement".

Axed Love Island star Sherif Lanre "spent hours alone in the shower" before leaving the villa, claim new reports.

Fans have been left scratching their heads as to why the 20-year-old was axed from the programme since it was announced yesterday afternoon.

Today, The Sun reports that before he made his exit, the chef was spending long periods alone in the shower, or in bed.

A source told the paper: “He’s been refusing to get up and take part in chats with the others and said he didn’t like any of them.

“When producers told Islanders they have to get ready to film a challenge, Sherif was deliberately spending ages in the shower. He said he couldn’t be bothered.”

Yesterday it was confirmed that the part-time rugby player had left the Villa after just NINE days for breaking the show's strict rules.

Contestants are closely monitored while filming for the show, and are slapped with bans on masturbation, smoking in the villa and pool, nudity, unprotected sex and having a phone.

Sherif was paired up with Anna, who is now free to couple up with another man. Picture: ITV

There is nothing to suggest that Sherif broke any of these rules.

In a statement, he said: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers it was best for me to leave.”

A Love Island spokesman said: “After breaking villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed he would leave.”

Last night fans were lived when his exit was barely addressed in the programme.

And his mum has vowed to "get to the bottom" of why her son was given his marching orders so early on in to the series.

