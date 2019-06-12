Love Island star Sherif Lanre 'spent hours alone in the shower' before axe

12 June 2019, 07:21 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 07:40

New reports claim the Love Island star spent 'hours' alone in the shower before leaving the Villa
New reports claim the Love Island star spent 'hours' alone in the shower before leaving the Villa. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

It was announced yesterday that producers and Sherif had come to a mutual agreement for him to leave the show after he showed "poor judgement".

Axed Love Island star Sherif Lanre "spent hours alone in the shower" before leaving the villa, claim new reports.

Fans have been left scratching their heads as to why the 20-year-old was axed from the programme since it was announced yesterday afternoon.

Today, The Sun reports that before he made his exit, the chef was spending long periods alone in the shower, or in bed.

A source told the paper: “He’s been refusing to get up and take part in chats with the others and said he didn’t like any of them.

Read more: Why did Sherif Lanre get kicked out of the Love Island villa?

“When producers told Islanders they have to get ready to film a challenge, Sherif was deliberately spending ages in the shower. He said he couldn’t be bothered.”

Yesterday it was confirmed that the part-time rugby player had left the Villa after just NINE days for breaking the show's strict rules.

Contestants are closely monitored while filming for the show, and are slapped with bans on masturbation, smoking in the villa and pool, nudity, unprotected sex and having a phone.

Sherif was paired up with Anna, who is now free to couple up with another man
Sherif was paired up with Anna, who is now free to couple up with another man. Picture: ITV

There is nothing to suggest that Sherif broke any of these rules.

In a statement, he said: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers it was best for me to leave.”

Read more: Sherif Lanre's MUM wades in to shock axing: 'I'll get to the bottom of it!"

A Love Island spokesman said: “After breaking villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed he would leave.”

Last night fans were lived when his exit was barely addressed in the programme.

And his mum has vowed to "get to the bottom" of why her son was given his marching orders so early on in to the series.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa with the official @LoveIsland: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif was arguing with producers

Wes Nelson thinks Sherif got Love Island axe for 'fighting with producers'
ITV have denied 'fighting' is the reason Sherif left

Love Island confirm ‘leaked messages’ claiming Sherif Lanre was kicked out after fighting with Anton are FAKE
Sherif has been axed from the show following a 'mutual discussion'

Love Island viewers left fuming as Sherif’s exit was barely addressed on tonight's show
New girls Elma and Maura are heading into the villa tomorrow

Love Island shocks viewers with TWO brand new female islanders following Sherif's shock exit
Elma Pazar has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Elma Pazar? Love Island 2019 bombshell and eyelash technician from Essex

Trending on Heart

Maura is the latest female bombshell to arrive on the island

Who is Maura Higgins? Everything you need to know about the model and Love Island 2019 bombshell

Celebrities

The Geordie beautician turned Michael down

Amber 'pies' Michael after he attempts to kiss her on the terrace and Love Island fans aren't happy
The collection has a number of characters featured on the coins

When was the Peter Pan 50p coin collection launched and where can you buy it?

Lifestyle

Primark is opening a Friends-themed café in their Manchester store

Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING

Lifestyle

The popular store has recalled more products due to asbestos concerns

Claire's Accessories forced to recall products over concerns of asbestos

Lifestyle