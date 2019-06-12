Love Island confirm ‘leaked messages’ claiming Sherif Lanre was kicked out after fighting with Anton are FAKE

ITV have denied 'fighting' is the reason Sherif left. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island bosses have responded to claims Sherif Lanre was removed from the Love Island villa for 'fighting'.

Following Sherif Lanre’s shock exit from the Love Island villa, rumours have been flying around the internet as to why he was forced to leave.

The 20-year-old chef was axed from the show yesterday with bosses at ITV2 explaining he had "broken the rules".

And now screengrabs have emerged which appears to show messages from the former Islander revealing that he had a bust-up with fellow contestant Anton Danyluk.

Texts state: "Anton happened. Purposely moving to Anna while I'm right next to him trying to touch her leg.

"Asked him for a chat in private because I wanted to confront him and it got heated and security had to split us up, heartbroken but s*** happens man."

Sherif was booted out of the Love Island villa yesterday. Picture: Twitter

However, ITV has now confirmed that the messages are not real with a spokesperson telling us: “We have checked and these messages did not come from Sherif.”

This comes after bosses at the show released a statement on Tuesday reading: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.“

Professional rugby player Sherif later broke his silence, announcing: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.“

The Sun has since reported that before he made his exit, Sherif - who was coupled up with Anna Vakili - spent a lot of time alone in the shower, or in bed.

A source told the paper: “He’s been refusing to get up and take part in chats with the others and said he didn’t like any of them.

“When producers told Islanders they have to get ready to film a challenge, Sherif was deliberately spending ages in the shower. He said he couldn’t be bothered.”

Sherif was reportedly spending 'a lot of time alone'. Picture: ITV

And Sherif's mum Diana has since slammed the show for “treating her son unfairly,” as she told MailOnline: "I don’t know the real reason yet, but I’m determined to get to the bottom of it.

"I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I’m his mum, I’m going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I’m going to defend my son."

It’s still unclear why he was kicked out, but the Islanders have to follow many rules during their time in the villa including a ban on masturbation, no nudity and no phones.