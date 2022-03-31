Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

31 March 2022, 10:50 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 10:53

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Comedian Chris Rock has spoken out after he was slapped by Oscar winner Will Smith.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Rock has given his first response after being slapped across the face by Will Smith.

On Sunday night, movie star Will got on stage and appeared to hit Chris across the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, who has alopecia.

And after staying silent, Chris has now addressed the situation during a comedy show in Boston.

As the audience cheered, he said: "Whoa, okay. Yo, let me do the show."

Chris Rock hosted the Oscars this year
Chris Rock hosted the Oscars this year. Picture: Getty Images

"How was your weekend?,” he then joked, before continuing: "I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend.

“I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny."

Jada has previously spoken out about shaving her hair because of suffering from alopecia, and Chris poked fun at her short hair by joking: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

After marching on stage, he shouted at him to "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Will later apologised after he won the award for Best Actor at the ceremony.

Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars
Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

During his acceptance, he said: "I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees."

He added: "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people.

"Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things."

This comes after it was reported that tickets for Chris Rock’s tour have skyrocketed following the controversy.

Individual ticket prices had surged from $46 (£35) to $411 (£314) for the cheapest seats available as of Monday evening (28 March), which is an increase of almost 800 per cent.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow midi dress from LK Bennett
Sheree Murphy has a famous husband

Inside Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy's family life with famous husband

TV & Movies

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute
Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning

Martin Lewis warns everyone to do three things before Friday's energy price rise

News

The Wanted have paid tribute to their bandmate

The Wanted pay tribute to bandmate Tom Parker after his tragic death
Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle
Gemma Collins will star in the stage version of Chicago

Gemma Collins to make stage debut in Chicago the Musical

Holby City's final episode aired this week

Holby City's final episode leaves viewers emotional over 'beautiful' tribute to NHS

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo has revealed he's taking a break from This Morning

Gino D'Acampo reveals he's taking a break from This Morning and returning to Italy

TV & Movies

Plans for UK DIsneyland have been shelved

Plans for £3.5 billion 'UK Disneyland' withdrawn

Lifestyle

Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

Events

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Events

Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Events