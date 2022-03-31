Chris Rock breaks his silence after Will Smith Oscars controversy

By Naomi Bartram

Comedian Chris Rock has spoken out after he was slapped by Oscar winner Will Smith.

Chris Rock has given his first response after being slapped across the face by Will Smith.

On Sunday night, movie star Will got on stage and appeared to hit Chris across the face after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, who has alopecia.

And after staying silent, Chris has now addressed the situation during a comedy show in Boston.

As the audience cheered, he said: "Whoa, okay. Yo, let me do the show."

Chris Rock hosted the Oscars this year. Picture: Getty Images

"How was your weekend?,” he then joked, before continuing: "I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend.

“I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I'll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny."

Jada has previously spoken out about shaving her hair because of suffering from alopecia, and Chris poked fun at her short hair by joking: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

After marching on stage, he shouted at him to "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Will later apologised after he won the award for Best Actor at the ceremony.

Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

During his acceptance, he said: "I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees."

He added: "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine a light on all of the people.

"Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things."

This comes after it was reported that tickets for Chris Rock’s tour have skyrocketed following the controversy.

Individual ticket prices had surged from $46 (£35) to $411 (£314) for the cheapest seats available as of Monday evening (28 March), which is an increase of almost 800 per cent.