Who is Colin Jackson's sister? Dancing On Ice star's sibling revealed as Casualty actress Suzanne Packer

Colin Jackson's sister is Casualty actress Suzanne Packer. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Alice Dear

Fans are shocked to find out that Colin Jackson's sister is Casualty star Suzanne Packer.

Colin Jackson, 53, is currently taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

Paired with Klabera Komini, Colin survived the dreaded skate off last week against Matt Richardson, who was sent home.

Among friends and family supporting Colin through his skating journey is his sister, Suzanne Packer, a famous actress well known for her starring role in Casualty.

READ MORE: When did Colin Jackson come out as gay and does he have a boyfriend?

Colin, 43, is little brother to Suzanne, 48. Picture: Getty

Who is Suzanne Packer?

Suzanne Packer, 48, is a Welsh actress best known for her role as Tess Bateman on BBC drama Casualty.

The actress starred on the show between September 2003 to August 2015 before leaving to pursue other ventures.

Most recently, she starred alongside Luke Evans in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Suzanne Packer played Tess Bateman in Casualty. Picture: BBC

How is Suzanne Packer related to Colin Jackson?

Suzanne and Colin and brother and sister.

Colin, 43, is younger brother to Suzanne, 48.

Suzanne has been showing support for her brother throughout his time on the show.

During week one, where Colin skated live for the first time, Suzanne tweeted: "My bro @ColinJackson first skate tonight! I know the hard work will have paid off! He's gonna be brilliant. Good luck! Give him some votes...I mean 'love' folks."

READ NOW: Where is Dancing On Ice filmed?