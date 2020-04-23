Craig David left speechless as Mark Wright reveals he idolised him as a 12-year-old, and tried to find him in Miami

The Fill Me In singer was dumbfounded when Heart presenter Mark told him some 'cringe' stories about being a Craig David super fan... and they are hilarious.

Mark Wright was so obsessed with Craig David that he once asked a hotel concierge to slip a note under his door asking him to be his friend.

The hilarious revelation, shared by Mark on last night's Heart Live at Home with Craig David, left the singer speechless.

Mark said: "It was about eight or nine years ago when I first came in to this industry, I booked a celebration holiday for myself and I flew to Miami.

"You were living in this hotel that I stayed that. I wanted to stay there because I knew you stayed there, I’d seen you on TV showing people around your room."

Mark Wright, pictured with his wife Michelle Keegan, shared some hilarious stories with Craig David. Picture: Getty

As Craig, beamed in to the studio from his home, listened patiently, Mark explained that the gorgeous Florida beaches and checking out the city's Art Deco buildings weren't on his agenda - all he wanted was to meet his hero.

He said: "All I wanted to do was hang out with Craig David, the man in Miami.

"I didn’t know anybody there. I didn’t know any clubs. I was just there with one of my friends.

"I asked the concierge to leave a note under your door that said ‘hi it’s Mark Wright, can we hang out, will you show me around?’

"You never got back to me, but I found out on the last day that the concierge had never passed on the note."

Craig was visibly surprised by Mark's dedication to making friends, and promised him that once lockdown is over, he will have a night out with him.

However, when the time comes for their lads' night out, he might want to keep his outfit a secret.

Craig David circa 2000 - when Mark went to see him perform at Wembley. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the show, Mark shared another hilarious story about his twenty-year fandom of the Seven Days star.

Telling listeners about how good Craig's concerts are, he said: "Seeing Craig David live in concert is amazing.

"When I was 12 or 13, I went to your concert at Wembley Arena, I went in a stretch limousine, with my then first ever girlfriend and a few other friends, our mums did it for our birthdays.

"I held her hand. I wore a Craig David outfit, white jeans, white jean jacket, I had a beanie hat on.

Mark pictured in 2011, around the same time he tried to befriend Craig David in Miami. Picture: Getty

"It was a moment I'll never forget, and whenever I hear your tunes it brings it all back. It was my first ever concert."

Craig was thrilled by his cute story, and as well as complementing his choice of 00s headwear, said: "I love the stretch limousine. If you’re gonna do it, do it in style."

You can watch all of Heart Live at Home with Craig David below.