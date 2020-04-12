Heart's Mark Wright gets fans hot under the collar as he reveals sexy lockdown haircut

The former TOWIE star unveiled his new look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Mark Wright

The radio presenter shaved off his hair in self-isolation – and challenged celebrity pals Olly Murs and Mario Lopez to do the same.

Mark Wright got fans hot under the collar yesterday afternoon when he revealed his sexy new haircut on Instagram.

The Heart radio presenter, 33, unveiled his smouldering look on social media after telling his 1.6million followers he was going to shave his head during lockdown.

The former TOWIE star, who's self-isolating with his wife Michelle Keegan at their luxury home in Essex, posted a series of snaps and videos documenting each stage of the DIY 'do.

Finally, he displayed a fresh trim that left fans swooning - then challenged a string of celebrity pals to do the same.

"How does he look so good still," gushed one Instagram user.

"Hot in every way," wrote another.

A third added: "Even better!"

While a fourth said: "Looks good! Makes you look younger."

The 33-year-old got the clippers out at home. Picture: Instagram / Mark Wright

Following his buzz cut, Mark said: "So I've obviously cut the barnet for quarantine life, but the question is if you're sent a challenge during this period you have to accept it, am I right in thinking that?

"I'm going to challenge a couple of people to shave their nuts, not them nuts, that nut [indicating his head], though you can shave them too.

"Stay there I've got a few people in mind, but tell me who you should think I should challenge to do this quarantine challenge."

Fans flocked to nominate a whole host of stars, but Mark eventually settled on Olly Murs, sports promoter Eddie Hearn, actor Mario Lopez and his cousin Elliot Wright.

Mark challenged Olly Murs, Eddie Hearn, Mario Lopez and his cousin Elliot to do the same. Picture: Instagram / Mark Wright

When suggesting singer Olly went for the chop, he said: "I didn't want to nominate you because I know he loves his blond barnet at the moment, but with the amount of requests I've just got to do it mate."

Naming his cousin and former TOWIE co-star Elliot, he told him: "Few requests for you my son, so get your barnet shaved off right now, number two.'

Speaking of Eddie, he continued: "Reason why is because I've had a few messages saying I should nominate him, plus he thinks he looks like my older brother, he wished, and thinks he has my hair. So Eddie get the barnet shaved right now my son."

Mark showed off his breezy new look, writing: "Isolation made me do it!!". Picture: Instagram / Mark Wright

Lastly, he joked that although there was "no point" in nominating Mario, people have requested he joins the buzz cut crew, too.

Mark added: "They want you to shave your head like mine, number two all over but Mario I'll leave it with you mate, it's not an official nomination, so you don't have to do it. I know you wont touch that wig, perfect everyday."