David Beckham's mum gives Brooklyn's wife Nicola a personalised wedding gift

Sandra Beckham gifted Nicola a personalised pair of trainers for a wedding gift. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Nicola Peltz was gifted some personalised trainers by David Beckham's mum Sandra.

Just over a week ago, Brooklyn Beckham married his girlfriend Nicola Peltz at a lavish ceremony in Miami.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, tied the knot with Nicola, 27, in her £76 million family estate in front of guests including Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked attendees to donate money to help those in Ukraine, but Nicola did receive one present from her new grandmother-in-law.

Sandra Beckham, David Beckham's mother, gifted Nicola a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers personalised by artist Adam Claridge.

Posting a photo of the shoes to Instagram, Adam wrote: "Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 𝟣 𝑜𝒻 𝟣’𝓈 for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham 💍💒🤍".

The shoes feature drawings of butterflies, roses, a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs, and the name 'Brooklyn'. There is also the word 'Bunny', which is thought to be a nod to Nicola's grandmother, who was her Maid of Honour.

Brooklyn and Nicola have shared a number of photos from the big day on Instagram, with Brooklyn also taking his wife's best friend out for a spin in his £380k wedding gift from dad David.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn has also confirmed that he's taken Nicola's name, posting a photo of them together captioned: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.