David Beckham reveals brutal advice he gives his kids in order to be successful

The star has revealed the advice he gives his children. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The ex-professional footballer has been dishing out some serious life advice to his four children.

David Beckham has revealed that he's warned his sons they should skip on nights out with their friends if they want to have a successful career.

The sports legend-turned-businessman knows a thing or two about a successful career, after all, he's estimated to be worth £375million!

Becks has enjoyed an incredible football career, for which he's still reaping the benefits. Picture: PA

Speaking to GQ, the 44-year-old hunk stated that he wants all of his children to have the same intense passion and focus for their hobbies as he does for sport.

When the father-of-four was asked what advice he's passed on to his kids, he said: "To work hard, simple as that."

"I tell the kids they have to make choices, sometimes give things up."

The brutally honest advice seems to have worked for himself, and David continued to give examples of exactly what he meant by giving things up:

"If your friends are going out on a Friday night, maybe you can’t.

"Maybe you’ve got tennis practice the next day or you’re in the studio singing, like Cruz, or you’ve got a shoot, like Brooklyn.

"That’s where your focus needs to be."

14-year-old Cruz loves music and is often pictured singing or playing guitar. Picture: Instagram

Eldest son Brooklyn is an aspiring photographer. Picture: PA

David is father to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, and along with wife Victoria, 45, encourages all of their hobbies.

The couple often post Instagram stories showing off their children practicing their skills, from Cruz practicing his guitar and singing to Harper cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

He opened up and spoke about his own career goals, admitting that ever since he was a youngster, all he ever wanted to do was achieve his sporting dreams.

Becks said: "To be honest, all I ever wanted was to be successful as a footballer".

Obviously, I always did things outside of the game and outside of my footballing career that were slightly different at the time.

"I think it’s more acceptable now to do some of the things that I did, some of the covers, some of the photo shoots, some of the sponsorships, but I think my focus back then was to just win trophies, be successful with Manchester United and never leave United.

"Anything outside of the game was just a bonus."

Always business-minded, David started thinking about his future and what he was going to do after football in his late twenties.

David and Victoria are parents to four gorgeous children. Picture: Instagram

"I think the change happened when I started seeing things differently on the business side and largely because I was enjoying it a lot more,"

"Consequently, I started to focus and then started looking towards the end of my career and what I was going to do, setting up a team and at some point owning my own team and owning my own ofﬁce and being able to actually control everything that was going on in my world.

"I was probably in my late twenties, early thirties when I started to readjust. And it looked very different from when I was 21."

We have no doubt that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper will be every bit as successful as their incredible parents.