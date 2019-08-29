David Furnish SHOCKS with close up snap of David Beckham’s huge ‘bulge’ on family holiday

29 August 2019, 12:48 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:03

David Beckham has shown off his bulge in a new snap
David Beckham has shown off his bulge in a new snap. Picture: Instagram

David Beckham has showed off his huge ‘bulge’ after rolling up his shorts on his family holiday.

David Beckham is currently enjoying sun-soaked holiday with wife Victoria and their friends Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish.

Celebrating the end of summer in style, the couples have boarded a yacht along with the Beckham children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight.

And while the family have been sharing glimpses of the luxurious trip over the last few days, David Furnish, 56, posted a very cheeky photo on Instagram yesterday.

In the snap, Becks can be seen standing on the boat with the blue sky and clear waters in the background.

David Beckham showed off his 'bulge' on Instagram
David Beckham showed off his 'bulge' on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Rolling his orange swimming shorts around the top of his thighs, the footie star, 44, is doing nothing to hide the huge bulge around his crotch.

Read More: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of David’s ‘huge bulge’ in yoga holiday video

“No white bits,” Elton John’s husband captioned the funny photo.

This isn’t the first time DB has given fans a cheeky look at his manhood, after Victoria, 45, shocked fans with her own holiday snap earlier this month.

While the famous couple can be seen cosying up with big smiles on their faces, followers just couldn’t take their eyes off David’s trousers.

Read More: David and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits while enjoying family holiday in Italy

Meanwhile, during their incredible trip around Europe, Victoria also returned to her Spice Girls routes as she was videoed singing along to Barbra Streisand.

In a clip on the fashion designer’s Insta, Victoria and David Furnish can be seen miming along to the track Guilty.

Another photo sees Beckham sitting beside his long-time friend Elton as they both pose on the back of the yacht.

View this post on Instagram

Kisses @davidbeckham @eltonjohn x VB xx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Showing how close the stars are, mum-of-four Victoria captured hubby David dressed in Elton's signature attire - a gold Versace shirt and his diamond encrusted Gucci sunglasses.

She wrote alongside it: "This is everything!! #rocketman @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @davidbeckham."

The picture has since racked up more thank 480k likes, with one follower writing: "Can I borrow that shirt please?"

While a second added: "I DONT KNOW IF I SHOULD BE IMPRESSED OR JEALOUS!"

