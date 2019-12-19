RHOC's Dawn Ward's 12-year-old daughter Charlie rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

19 December 2019, 14:34

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been hit by a car
Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been hit by a car. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star posted about the terrifying incident on Twitter.

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car.

The 12-year-old has been treated for a fractured skull Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Read more: Roxanne Pallett CBB 'punchgate' was the most complained about TV story of the decade

Updating her followers on the incident on Twitter, Dawn, 45, wrote: For everyone asking my Daughter Charlie was hit by a car yesterday she has a fractured skull and shoulder very bruised but stable thank you for all your messages @RMCH_Ward78 have been amazing."

Dawn, who stars on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was inundated with messages of support from her fans.

One wrote: "Oh my God, love for your family at this time and young Charle xxx.".

Read more: EastEnders bring back Peter Beale as Dayle Hudson becomes the seventh actor to take on role

Another added: "My God Dawn, I'm so sorry this has happened. Every parents worst nightmare. Saying a wee prayer Charlie has a good recovery. Hope you're all OK too. X."

A third wrote: "Omg Dawn, that’s awful poor Charlie, Thank god she’s going to be ok, I hope she’s not in too much pain ,sending lots of love for a speedy recovery for her xx".

Charlie is one of Dawn's four children that she shares with husband Ashley Ward.

NOW READ:

Lorraine slammed as ‘unprofessional’ as she makes savage dig at Caroline Flack after assault charge

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gino left Gordon horrified

Gordon Ramsay horrified as Gino D'Acampo kisses him in hilarious first look of Christmas Road Trip

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell looked incredible as he enjoyed a festive break in Barbados

Simon Cowell reveals toned physique on the beach in Barbados following two stone weight loss after switching to vegan diet
Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne shows off results of fourth face lift on Loose Women
Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she’s quizzed over ‘difficult co-stars’ amid reports of Phillip Schofield feud

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she’s quizzed over ‘difficult co-stars’ amid reports of Phillip Schofield feud
Jacqeuline Jossa has defended James Haskell

Jacqueline Jossa defends ‘amazing’ James Haskell after I'm A Celeb ‘bullying’ claims

Trending on Heart

This air freshener hack will leave your vacuum smelling fresh

Woman reveals ‘genius’ hack that keeps your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh for just £2

Lifestyle

Peter Beale has been played by seven actors

EastEnders bring back Peter Beale as Dayle Hudson becomes the seventh actor to take on role

TV & Movies

winter love island

Winter Love Island announce official start date - and it's later than we thought

TV & Movies

The cartoon has a female adult as the head researcher

Lego children's magazine slammed as 'sexist' for implying girls can't be scientists

Lifestyle

Flight attendants use this hack to evaluate your state

This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight

Lifestyle

'Punchgate' is the most complained about TV moment of the decade

Roxanne Pallett CBB 'punchgate' was the most complained about TV story of the decade

TV & Movies