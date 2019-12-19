RHOC's Dawn Ward's 12-year-old daughter Charlie rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been hit by a car. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star posted about the terrifying incident on Twitter.

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car.

The 12-year-old has been treated for a fractured skull Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Updating her followers on the incident on Twitter, Dawn, 45, wrote: For everyone asking my Daughter Charlie was hit by a car yesterday she has a fractured skull and shoulder very bruised but stable thank you for all your messages @RMCH_Ward78 have been amazing."

Dawn, who stars on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was inundated with messages of support from her fans.

One wrote: "Oh my God, love for your family at this time and young Charle xxx.".

Another added: "My God Dawn, I'm so sorry this has happened. Every parents worst nightmare. Saying a wee prayer Charlie has a good recovery. Hope you're all OK too. X."

A third wrote: "Omg Dawn, that’s awful poor Charlie, Thank god she’s going to be ok, I hope she’s not in too much pain ,sending lots of love for a speedy recovery for her xx".

Charlie is one of Dawn's four children that she shares with husband Ashley Ward.

