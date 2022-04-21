Dirty Mother Pukka: Alice Liveing joins Anna Whitehouse for episode nine

21 April 2022

Alice Liveing is the ninth guest on Dirty Mother Pukka
Alice Liveing is the ninth guest on Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart/Instagram/Alice Liveing

Anna Whitehouse chatted to personal trainer and fitness author Alice Liveing for the ninth episode of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Dirty Mother Pukka recently returned for its third series, and the new season has seen Anna Whitehouse welcome some incredible guests.

The podcast is described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Zoe Hardman - and she was this week joined by Alice Liveing.

Alice is a personal trainer and fitness author, who has written a number of hugely successful books and has a passion for educating the masses on all things health and fitness.

